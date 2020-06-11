NYC Pride and SF Pride partner with Eventbrite for all-day celebration ‘We’re Still Here’

NYC Pride, SF Pride, Eventbrite and others are teaming up for an all-day Pride celebration titled “We’re Still Here.”

The digital celebration kicks off Friday, June 12, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET and offers 12 hours of programming featuring “creators from around the world honoring the roots of Pride and the current fight for civil rights.”

Originally intended to showcase Pride through the lens of COVID-19, the event has been retooled to also focus on the fight against racial injustice.

“Pride looks different this year, with parades and dance parties replaced by online gatherings,” the event’s official page reads. “But the history of LGBTQIA+ culture, community and its roots in civil unrest are even more important to celebrate.”

Also participating alongside NYC Pride and SF Pride — which have canceled their in-person Pride events due to the ongoing pandemic — are SF Queer Nightlife Fund, The Father’s Project, Juanita MORE!, Nashville Pride (Good Neighbors Festival), and The Stud.

Among the events scheduled are “A Mental Wellness Moment” with Healing Black Women founder Laqwanda Roberts-Buckley; an hour-long screening by The Father’s Project of never-before-seen footage from award-winning film If They Lived, which imagines what queer life would be like had AIDS never happened; and the Drag Alive Drag Happy Hour with The Stud, San Francisco’s oldest LGBTQ bar.

Other events include the All Day Pre-Pride Kickoff with DJ and philanthropist Juanita MORE!; Queer House Party: Live in Your Living Room, a free Zoom party resident DJs Harry Gay, Wacha, and Passer, plus an online chat hang hosted by Liv Wynter; and POOF DOOF: Pride for All, a virtual club night featuring the fiercest house, techno and performance artists from the Australian nightclub collective.

“Pride is always a colorfully diverse celebration of queer culture, but it’s also about visibility, civil rights, education, and love, which are needed more than ever during this pandemic,” said Vivian Chaves, community manager and founding member of the Pride Employee Resource Group at Eventbrite.

“We’ve seen many queer creators move their experiences online to maintain connections with their networks,” Chaves continued, “and perhaps the silver lining of this difficult situation is that online events have the power to globally engage communities in ways we’ve not experienced before — from small town America to far reaching corners of the world. That’s something to celebrate.”

Claudia Garib, Communications Coordinator for NYC Pride, said: “Eventbrite has done the work to authentically show up for the queer community at such an unprecedented time and we are more than happy to provide insight and guidance during the creation and planning of ‘We’re Still Here’ for this year’s virtual Pride celebration. We hope that through our resources and actionable examples, brands of all kinds contribute to Pride in impactful and meaningful ways this year.”

“We’re Still Here” will have events starting at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET and running every hour until 12 a.m. PT/ 3 a.m. ET. For more information and to sign up for events, visit Eventbrite’s We’re Still Here page.

