WATCH: Capital Pride’s first episode of Pride in the City

Pride in the City launched on YouTube yesterday, Sunday, June 28, 2020.
The inaugural episode, entitled #StillWe Entertain, was filmed at The Hamilton and featured pre-recorded “live” performances by a local array of LGBTQ talents including Billy Winn, KC B. Yonce, and longtime Pride mainstage mainstays Destiny B. Childs and Shi-Queeta-Lee.
Watch the episode, gorgeously filmed by A.M. Visuals, below. And then scroll down and leave all these hard-working, Pride-filled performers a generous, Pride-worthy tip.
You can tip this episode’s performers by clicking on their Venmo links below. To donate to Capital Pride, click here.
As a free LGBTQ publication, Metro Weekly relies on advertising in order to bring you unique, high quality journalism, both online and in our weekly edition. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced many of our incredible advertisers to temporarily close their doors to protect staff and customers, and so we’re asking you, our readers, to help support Metro Weekly during this trying period. We appreciate anything you can do, and please keep reading us on the website and our new Digital Edition, released every Thursday and available for online reading or download.
Randy Shulman is Metro Weekly's Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. He can be reached at rshulman@metroweekly.com.
