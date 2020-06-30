Metro Weekly
WATCH: Capital Pride’s first episode of Pride in the City

The first episode was filmed at The Hamilton and features performances by KC B. Yonce, Destiny B. Childs and Manuex Pop

Pride in the City launched on YouTube yesterday, Sunday, June 28, 2020.

The inaugural episode, entitled #StillWe Entertain, was filmed at The Hamilton and featured pre-recorded “live” performances by a local array of LGBTQ talents including Billy Winn, KC B. Yonce, and longtime Pride mainstage mainstays Destiny B. Childs and Shi-Queeta-Lee.

Watch the episode, gorgeously filmed by A.M. Visuals, below. And then scroll down and leave all these hard-working, Pride-filled performers a generous, Pride-worthy tip.

 

You can tip this episode’s performers by clicking on their Venmo links below. To donate to Capital Pride, click here.

Willie Garner (Venmo: Willie-Garner)

Shi-Queeta-Lee (Venmo: ShiQueeta)

Manuex Pop (Venmo: ManuexPop)

MzzAmirraO (Venmo: Amirra-Smith)

The Canales Brothers (Venmo: Optimis219)

Destiny B. Childs (Venmo: Ric-Destiny)

Billy Winn (Venmo: BWMusic)

KC B. Yoncé (Venmo: KC-CAMBREL)

Shelf Wood

