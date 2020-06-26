Pride Live, a social advocacy and community engagement organization for the LGBTQ+ community, is presenting its third annual Stonewall Day today, June 26, starting at 12:45 p.m.

The global campaign is designed to elevate awareness and support for the Stonewall legacy and the continuing fight for full LGBTQ+ equality.

In advance of the event, the group released a 50-second clip of President Barack Obama’s message to the LGBTQ community. The full message will run during today’s program. Watch the clip below:

The livestream will feature performances and messages from an impressive lineup of celebrities and activists, including Taylor Swift, Ellen DeGeneres, Cynthia Erivo, Kesha, Hayley Kiyoko, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Christian Siriano, George Takei, Donatella Versace, Lilly Wachowski, Sir Richard Branson, Jonny Beauchamp, Valentina Sampaio, Dustin Lance Black, Blossom C. Brown, Chelsea Clinton, Luke Evans, Valerie Jarrett, Stella Maxwell, Imara Jones, Bethany C. Meyers, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Justin Tranter, Josephine Skriver, Kellen Stancil, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Nico Tortorella, Alok Vaid-Menon, Chely Wright, Conchita WURST, and Stonewall Day National Chair, trans model and advocate Geena Rocero.

Organizations benefiting from the event include Trans Lifeline, Brave Space Alliance, TransLatina Coalition, and The Ally Coalition. Donate to the Pride Live Stonewall Day fund by texting REBEL to 243725.

“COVID-19, and the recent events that have placed a national and global spotlight on the need for fair and equal treatment for all people, has impacted so many around the world and the LGBTQ+ community has not been immune,” said Pride Live Board President Dr. Yvette C. Burton. “This has resulted in vital and life-saving LGBTQ+ organizations having to severely amend their budgets and programs. Our hopes are Stonewall Day can assist our beneficiaries in continuing their work and service to the community.”

“At WarnerMedia, we believe in the power of telling stories that accurately reflect the world that we live in,” said Dennis Williams, Senior Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility at WarnerMedia, the event’s lead presenting partner, along with GLAAD and NASDAQ. “Now, more than ever, we recognize the significance of standing in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, as well as the deep connection between the rebellion that started at Stonewall in 1969 connected to LGBTQ+ justice and police brutality, and the movement we see on the streets today as people demand an end to repeated brutality and systemic oppression.”

Tune into the event today from 12:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Logo’s YouTube and Facebook pages.