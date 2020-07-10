gallery, by the people, art fair

Georgetown’s Halcyon House presents a partnership with the art consulting firm Monochrome Collective to showcase nearly 500 works of art by more than 100 emerging and established artists from across the region. Interested parties could request a virtual tour of the fair led by curator Nina O’Neil among the offerings at this year’s virtual edition, where the artworks span mediums from painting to sculpture, photography to fiber, with prices starting at $220 and many available for under $1,000 each. This year’s artist roster includes Wole Ajagbe, Kate Ballou, Spencer Beck, Shana Blakley, Annie Broderick, Gerardo Camargo-Perez, Julia Chon, Chris Combs, Marlon Diggs, Cheryl Edwards, Anna Fine Foer, Te’Juan Friend, Tara Gupta, Peter Ibenana, Barbara Januszkiewicz, Lexis Jordan, Megan Koeppel, Anne Marchand, Ada Pinkston, Azadeh Sahraeian, Dafna Steinberg, Andre Szabo, and Joel Vincii. Through Sunday, July 12. Visit www.bythepeople.squarespace.com.

