Earlier this year, Whitman-Walker opened its new cultural center on 14th Street NW with an art exhibition aimed at generating attention all its own, through its focus on the thousands of asylum-seeking children who have been separated from their families and are being detained in holding pens by the U.S. government.

The Corner at Whitman-Walker re-opens for the first time since March for a limited-time showing of When We First Arrived, to shed more light on this ongoing humanitarian and public policy crisis.

Curated by the Corner’s executive director Ruth Noack, the exhibit showcases over 100 artworks created by leading visual artists responding directly to testimonies from some of the detained children and organized in close collaboration with DYKWTCA — an art initiative whose name is an acronym for Do You Know Where The Children Are?

Sales of the donated works of art will benefit the Safe Passage Project, Terra Firma, Innovation Law Lab, and Team Brownsville.

Limited daytime hours from now to Sunday, July 19. Located at 1701 14th St. NW. Free entry, but donations welcome. Call 202-745-7000 or visit www.whitman-walker.org.