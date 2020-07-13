Man arrested and charged with murder of Dallas transgender woman Merci Mack

A Dallas man has been arrested and charged with the murder of Merci Mack, a 22-year-old transgender woman who was shot to death on June 30.

A passerby called police to report finding Mack unconscious in the parking lot of a local apartment complex. Paramedics from Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived on scene and declared her dead.

Residents of the complex told police they’d heard gunshots earlier that morning, but police said there were no records of related 911 calls at that time. Police also found several casings around Mack’s body.

The North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested 20-year-old Angelo Walker and charged him with Mack’s murder.

According to an affidavit, detectives spoke with a witness who said they knew Walker and had seen him at the apartments on the night Mack was killed. The witness claimed that they looked out the window after hearing gunshots around 5 a.m., and saw Walker chasing a woman, firing shots at her. The witness said they recognized Walker by the clothes he was wearing and the ski mask he had over his face, which he wears regularly, reports FOX4 News.

That witness also said that Walker eventually caught up to the woman, stood over her, and fired multiple shots while she was on the ground.

According to the affidavit, the witness claimed Walker and the victim had gotten into a dispute over a video of an intimate counter of the two that Mack was threatening to post on Snapchat, reports Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA.

Police later found a post on Richey’s Facebook that read: “Brand new video on my private snap in jusssst a minute, y’all have to see how nasty I got with this [explicit slur].”

Walker is currently being held in Dallas County jail. Bail has been set at $900,000 following a pre-trial risk assessment, according to court records.

