Norfolk photographer sues Virginia over its new LGBTQ nondiscrimination law

A Norfolk wedding photographer is suing the commonwealth of Virginia over a newly-enacted law intended to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination.

The photographer, Chris Herring, has argued that the passage of the Virginia Values Act, which prohibits discrimination in public accommodations, violates his religious freedom by forcing him to promote same-sex marriage.

In his lawsuit, Herring claims he has a “passion to show others the beauty in God’s creation” and to “capture the beauty God created in marriage.” But he worries that the Virginia Values Act — and any other law that allows equal access to public accommodations — could lead to him being approached by a same-sex couple. Due to his personal religious beliefs opposing same-sex marriage, Herring fears that the law would force him to either photograph a gay wedding, or risk financial penalties if he refuses to photograph a wedding that violates his beliefs.

“Like most other artists, Chris creates photographs for anyone no matter who they are; he just cannot create some content for anyone no matter who they are — whether that be content promoting pollution, pornography, or certain views about marriage,” the complaint, filed by the anti-LGBTQ legal organization Alliance Defending Freedom on Herring’s behalf, reads.

The lawsuit cites comments by some lawmakers who voted in favor of the bill, arguing that remarks by some Virginia Democrats during the floor debate on the Virginia Values Act expressed animosity towards those with socially conservative views.

“Legislators who passed Virginia’s law called views like Chris’ ‘bigotry’ and sought to punish them with ‘unlimited punitive damages’ to remove them from the public square,” ADF writes in the complaint.