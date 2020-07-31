OutWrite 2020: Full schedule for DC’s LGBTQ literary festival

Friday, July 31

Lit!Pop!Bang! Podcast: Live Recording

Hosted by Anthony and Cece

Guests: Saida Agostini, J Mase III & Lady Dane Edidi

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 1

New Narratives: Exploring Literary Journalism

Moderated by Dena Rod

Featuring Joseph Osmundson, DoctorJonPaul, Vanessa Mártir & Jen Deerinwater

12:30 p.m.

Workshop: Queering the Disabled Body

Led by Natalie Illum

In conjunction with Moonlit DC

2 p.m.

Our Opinions Are Correct Podcast: Live Recording

Hosted by Charlie Jane Anders and Annalee Newitz

Guest: Na’amen Tilahun

3:30 p.m.

Bad Behavior: Queer Women and Short Fiction

Moderated by SJ Sindu

Featuring Kristen Arnett, Ruth Joffre, Malka Older & Mecca Jamilah Sullivan

5 p.m.

Claiming Space: Decentering Poetic Narratives

Moderated by Regie Cabico

Featuring K-ming Chang, Faylita Hicks, Nicole Shawan Junior & Imani Sims

6:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 2

Breath to Word: Poetry and Mindfulness

Moderated by Rasha Abdulhadi

Featuring Carlito Espudo, Malik Thompson, Arisa White, Aaminah Shakur

12:30 p.m.

Workshop: How Do I Know When It’s Done? Revising, Submitting, and Necessary Patience

Led by Chris Gonzalez

In conjunction with Moonlit DC

2 p.m.

Queer Community in Speculative Fiction

Moderated by Ruthanna Emrys

Featuring Eboni Dunbar, Craig L. Gidney, Jewelle Gomez & Darcie Little Badger

3:30 p.m.

Deconstructing Creative Nonfiction

Moderated by Randi Foor Dalton

Featuring E. Patrick Johnson, Marcos Gonsalez, Miguel Morales, and Sabrina Sarro

5 p.m.

OutWrite Chapbook Competition Showcase

Moderated by Tyrese Coleman

Featuring Paula Molina Acosta, Charles Jensen & Lannie Stabile

6:30 p.m.

