OutWrite 2020: Full schedule for DC’s LGBTQ literary festival

Everything you need to know about this weekend's all-digital affair!

By on July 31, 2020

Photo: Patrick Tomasso / Unsplash

Friday, July 31

Lit!Pop!Bang! Podcast: Live Recording

Hosted by Anthony and Cece
Guests: Saida Agostini, J Mase III & Lady Dane Edidi
7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 1

New Narratives: Exploring Literary Journalism

Moderated by Dena Rod
Featuring Joseph Osmundson, DoctorJonPaul, Vanessa Mártir & Jen Deerinwater
12:30 p.m.

Workshop: Queering the Disabled Body

Led by Natalie Illum
In conjunction with Moonlit DC
2 p.m.

Our Opinions Are Correct Podcast: Live Recording

Hosted by Charlie Jane Anders and Annalee Newitz
Guest: Na’amen Tilahun
3:30 p.m.

Bad Behavior: Queer Women and Short Fiction

Moderated by SJ Sindu
Featuring Kristen Arnett, Ruth Joffre, Malka Older & Mecca Jamilah Sullivan
5 p.m.

Claiming Space: Decentering Poetic Narratives

Moderated by Regie Cabico
Featuring K-ming Chang, Faylita Hicks, Nicole Shawan Junior & Imani Sims
6:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 2

Breath to Word: Poetry and Mindfulness

Moderated by Rasha Abdulhadi
Featuring Carlito Espudo, Malik Thompson, Arisa White, Aaminah Shakur
12:30 p.m.

Workshop: How Do I Know When It’s Done? Revising, Submitting, and Necessary Patience

Led by Chris Gonzalez
In conjunction with Moonlit DC
2 p.m.

Queer Community in Speculative Fiction

Moderated by Ruthanna Emrys
Featuring Eboni Dunbar, Craig L. Gidney, Jewelle Gomez & Darcie Little Badger
3:30 p.m.

Deconstructing Creative Nonfiction

Moderated by Randi Foor Dalton
Featuring E. Patrick Johnson, Marcos Gonsalez, Miguel Morales, and Sabrina Sarro
5 p.m.

OutWrite Chapbook Competition Showcase

Moderated by Tyrese Coleman
Featuring Paula Molina Acosta, Charles Jensen & Lannie Stabile
6:30 p.m.

To register for OutWrite 2020 and for more information, visit www.thedccenter.org/outwrite.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly. Follow him on Twitter @ruleonwriting.

