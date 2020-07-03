In this week’s magazine, the magnificent Laverne Cox talks about the magnificent Netflix documentary Disclosure, the trials of dating, and why she’s (begrudgingly) voting for Joe Biden. Click the cover below to read the issue now or download it for later!
Also: The works of the late Joel Schumacher were filled with broad gestures and outré touches, and El Principe stirs brutal violence and surprising tenderness into an arresting gay prison drama.
Plus: Vintage Scene from 1995 Miss Ziegfeld’s Pageant!
Please Support LGBTQ Journalism
As a free LGBTQ publication, Metro Weekly relies on advertising in order to bring you unique, high quality journalism, both online and in our weekly edition. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced many of our incredible advertisers to temporarily close their doors to protect staff and customers, and so we’re asking you, our readers, to help support Metro Weekly during this trying period. We appreciate anything you can do, and please keep reading us on the website and our new Digital Edition, released every Thursday and available for online reading or download.
Randy Shulman is Metro Weekly's Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. He can be reached at rshulman@metroweekly.com.
