The Magazine: Victory Fund’s Annise Parker

Annise Parker on her work at the Victory Fund, her time as the first LGBTQ Mayor of Houston, and her life as a proud and out activist.

In this week’s issue, John Riley speaks with Annise Parker, who rose to become Houston’s first LGBTQ mayor. Now leading the Victory Fund, she’s helping others reach even higher. Click on the cover below to read the issue now or download it for reading on any device later.

Also: Arts, news, and reviews of the new album by The Chicks and Netflix’s Cursed. Plus vintage scene from the year 1997, including the opening of Omega.

