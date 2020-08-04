Oh, to be a fly on the wall in the Conway household. Mere hours after Claudia Conway was allowed to return to Twitter, she branded Donald Trump a ‘homophobic idiot.’

The daughter of Kellyanne Conway, presidential advisor and passionate defender of the Trump, and George Conway, an attorney and frequent Trump critic, Claudia Conway has gained notoriety on social media for her outspoken critiques of her mother’s boss.

Conway, 15, has described herself as a “radical agnostic liberal/leftist,” sold masks featuring the branding “Claudia Conway Is A Bad Bitch” with proceeds going to Black Lives Matter, and frequently supported BLM and police protest movements.

That led to her announcing last month that her parents were “making me delete all social media” — presumably to avoid awkward conversations for Kellyanne at work.

Conway got the keys back to her Twitter account last week, announcing, “got my phone back! probably wont have it for long though considering i’m about to revolutionize twitter brb.”

That same day, she slammed Donald Trump as “racist” and “homophobic” in response to a tweet from the president complaining about “Big Tech.”

“If Congress doesn’t bring fairness to Big Tech, which they should have done years ago, I will do it myself with Executive Orders,” Trump wrote. “In Washington, it has been ALL TALK and NO ACTION for years, and the people of our Country are sick and tired of it!”

Conway replied underneath: “ok sparky, settle down now. do you know what WE are sick and tired of? our racist, homophobic, tyrannical, golfing idiot of a president.”

Conway has also branded Trump a “fucking idiot,” criticized his all caps tweeting style, and told him to “please shut up” after Trump demanded, to no one in particular, “OPEN THE SCHOOLS.”

The youngest Conway has also defended herself against critics and Trump supporters, noting that she is using her social media presence to help her generation of youths.

“this also goes to all the adults in my life who choose to belittle me in ‘defense’ of my mother. it’s none of your business,” she wrote. “i am my own person. i possess just as much respect and intellect as you do. what i do and how i use my platform is for the betterment of my generation.”

