This week’s issue is very special — it features the first phase of our improved design, including increased font sizes, a greatly expanded Spotlight arts and entertainment section, much more video content, both in the issue and in our new Video Galery in the lower-left toolbar, and an exciting new way to enjoy our RetroScene images (just sit back and watch the magic happen).

Be sure to watch for glowing orbs. The blue ones take you to video or audio, the black ones take you to a reader-friendly version of the article on our website, and the red ones take you to the very latest news, so you can be 100% up-to-date. Links and ads are clickable and are either visible when you hover over them, or are gently shaded with a discrete grey box. And if you’re looking for something specific, please check out our new easy-access contents list in the lower-left hand side of the toolbar which will take you directly to the item you want to read or advertiser you want to learn more about.

There’s more to come in the next month, and if you would like to help us shape the future of Metro Weekly’s digital look and functionality, please feel free to join our email list and check the Beta Tester box when submitting.

In the current issue, John Riley talks to Mondaire Jones, the openly gay New Yorker likely to win a seat in Congress. Jones is one of the Democratic Party’s newest rising stars. In a fascinating, wide-ranging interview, he shares his views on everything from police reform to Medicare for all to the racism he experienced campaigning — even from the LGBTQ community.

“I’ve experienced more racism than I’ve experienced homophobia on the campaign trail,” he says. “I definitely remember calling a prospective donor who holds himself out to the world as being a leader in the gay community, and asking him for a contribution, and before I could even introduce myself to him, he’s telling me that he wishes he could support me, but he does not believe that I can serve my black religious community and the gay community at the same time. Which was extraordinary, because I rarely go to church.”

Also in this week’s issue, Chris Urquiaga changes his name and revives the Macarena, meet the four young stars of the incredible new documentary Boys State, and read what Sean Maunier has to say about Orville Peck’s new EP, Show Pony. Plus, take a trip with RetroScene back to 2006 for a visit to the Pride of Pets dog show and a night at Cobalt.

Click on the cover below to read the issue now!