Donald Trump’s lesbian niece is suing him for millions of dollars

Mary Trump, niece of Donald Trump, is suing her uncle and alleging that he and his siblings conspired to defraud her of her proper inheritance.

CNN reports that Trump has filed a suit in New York alleging that the President and his siblings committed fraud in order to reduce the amount of inheritance she received following the death of Fred Trump Sr., Donald Trump’s father.

Trump is suing the President, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry, and the estate of Robert Trump, his brother, who died earlier this year, alleging that “fraud was not just the family business — it was a way of life.”

She accuses the Trump siblings of conspiring with a trustee who acted on Mary Trump’s behalf to provide “a stack of fraudulent valuations” which undervalued the worth of Fred Trump Sr.’s estate, and that her uncles and aunt forced her to sign an agreement that “fleeced her of tens of millions of dollars or more.”

In the lawsuit, she also accuses the family of cutting her from her grandfather’s will because of the death of her father, Fred Trump Jr., alleging that Robert Trump told her that her father’s death from alcoholism and Fred Trump Sr.’s dislike of her mother were the reasons behind the move.

Trump’s lawsuit claims that rather than “protect Mary’s interests,” her uncles and aunt “designed and carried out a complex scheme to siphon funds away from her interests, conceal their grift, and deceive her about the true value of what she had inherited.”

Mary Trump, who is lesbian, gained national prominence earlier this year following the release of her book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, which offered insight into the Donald Trump and the Trump family from her perspective.

Trump’s lawsuit echoes claims made in her book, including allegations about the family’s dubious financial dealings, claims of a traumatic upbringing for Donald Trump, as well as accusations that Fred Trump Sr. was a high-functioning sociopath.

In addition to allegedly defrauding her to prevent her from gaining her full inheritance, Trump also accused the President of altering his father’s will in order to “steal vast sums of money from his siblings.”

Following the release of her book, Trump spoke to The Advocate and claimed that Donald Trump is “uncomfortable” around gay and transgender people.

“I think gay people make him [Trump] uncomfortable with male homosexuality. [He likes] guys with no self-awareness,” she said. “And trans people make him uncomfortable because he’s uncomfortable with anyone that’s different. And that includes differently-abled, different color of skin, and different beliefs.”

Trump also slammed her uncle’s ban on transgender people in the military, calling it “disgusting,” and said it was “absurd” that her uncle believes that gay people “love” him.

“What’s worse [is] that on some level, he’s actually convinced himself that that is true,” she said. “Anyone who takes that seriously should be discounted out of hand.”

