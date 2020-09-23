‘Love Island’ star Noah Purvis removed after gay adult film past surfaces

A contestant on CBS’s reality dating show Love Island was suddenly erased from the show, with allegations that it was due to his past experience as a gay adult film performer.

Noah Purvis, a 24-year-old from St. Louis, Mo., made his first appearance on the heterosexual dating show on Sept. 18, but was removed just a few days later, Queerty reports.

His biography, which described him as a healthcare provider and bodybuilder, was also erased from the Love Island website.

Purvis hasn’t been mentioned on the show — which airs nightly on CBS — since his removal.

However, the same day of Purvis’ first appearance on Love Island, Twitter user @henriusbb23 uploaded evidence of his past experience as an adult film performer.

so apparently noah from love island used to be… uh.. an actor❤️ #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUSA (look at the spot on his chest) pic.twitter.com/skziyFBECU — Henry 🐝 #henrius (@henriusbb23) September 18, 2020

Internet sleuths quickly tracked down Purvis in a number of videos, performing under the name Ethan for Corbin Fisher.

According to ScreenRant, videos starring Purvis first appeared on Corbin Fisher in March 2020, with his most recent being uploaded in September, just days before his Love Island debut.

Another website alleged that CBS executives rushed to edit him out of subsequent episodes after his adult film history was revealed.

Love Island has yet to address Purvis’ departure, but CBS did provide some clues as to why he suddenly vanished from the villa.

“It has been brought to our attention that cast member Noah Purvis provided false information on his application to Love Island, which violates his contestant agreement,” CBS and ITV America told Entertainment Tonight. “He has been removed from the show.”

No further information was provided as to Purvis’ “false information,” but that hasn’t stopped Love Island fans from drawing their own conclusions on social media.

Sooo wait…. did they remove Noah because we found out he’s a bisexual porn star?? #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Y44MoafsCk — 💋👑 (@chantel_myers) September 21, 2020

them completely editing noah out of the show doesn't sit well with me. at all. sex work is work, it shouldn't be stigmatized this much. he didn't commit any crimes, he didn't hurt any body, he didn't hurt himself. why can't he be on the show?#loveisland #loveislandusa — mahk zuckaburga ⁷ (@joongles_png) September 20, 2020

Love island producers introducing Noah and then actin like he was never there like #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/leQSWwHMVf — Marko Tropp (@MrFeels18) September 21, 2020

If the show kicked Noah out because of his porn past then Imma be pissed. Even though I don't know him and don't really care about him. Sex work is still work. #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland — MJJ (@TackingSlay) September 20, 2020

Hmm the producers must of founded out about Noah’s past … cause where he at ? #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HgT1pPiBGm — Ashton 🖤 (@ItsssAshtonn) September 21, 2020

Read more:

WATCH: Ellen addresses allegations of toxic work environment in season premiere

Joe Biden criticizes ‘LGBT-free zones’ in Poland

Former Kroger employees claim they were fired for refusing to wear aprons with “rainbow” hearts