Gallery: Free to Roam at Calloway Fine Art

“Satisfy your desire to travel with a safe, socially distant viewing of beautiful landscapes from near and far,” reads a description about the latest group show at Georgetown’s Calloway Fine Art — which has made the exhibition available online as well as for in-person viewing.
The curated show features 14 landscape painters, including several artists the gallery has exhibited previously: British post-impressionist Lindsay Mullen, who now splits her time between D.C. and the Spanish island of Menorca; the Silver Spring-based painter, scholar, and classical musician Maud Taber-Thomas, whose works have been said to “exist within a peaceful conversation between the many art forms that she loves”; Steven Walker, a Virginia landscape painter now based in Georgia; and Antonia Walker, known for her paintings of the light and color of the Virginia countryside.
The exhibition includes native Washingtonian Rodgers Naylor, known for his realistic yet painterly style, and Carlton Fletcher, a founding member of the Washington Studio School. Another two artists, Ed Cooper of Maryland and Carl Bretzke of Minnesota, are also both acclaimed for their oils of plein air.
For viewing anytime online and in the gallery between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or by appointment. Calloway Fine Art & Consulting is at 1643 Wisconsin Ave. NW. Call 202-965-4601 or visit www.callowayart.com.
Dingle IRE Study
Spotted Horse, ap 2/15 — Andrew Sovjani
Oliviers 4 — Maggie Siner
Harbor Sky — Carl Bretzke
Autumn Ginko Grove — Antonia Walker
Fading: Caroline Adams
The Apiary — Brad Aldridge
Support Metro Weekly’s Journalism
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly. Follow him on Twitter @ruleonwriting.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognizing you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.