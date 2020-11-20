Metro Weekly
Gallery: Free to Roam at Calloway Fine Art

Curated show features 14 landscape painters, including area artists

By on November 20, 2020

95 Rise — Walker Steven

“Satisfy your desire to travel with a safe, socially distant viewing of beautiful landscapes from near and far,” reads a description about the latest group show at Georgetown’s Calloway Fine Art — which has made the exhibition available online as well as for in-person viewing.

The curated show features 14 landscape painters, including several artists the gallery has exhibited previously: British post-impressionist Lindsay Mullen, who now splits her time between D.C. and the Spanish island of Menorca; the Silver Spring-based painter, scholar, and classical musician Maud Taber-Thomas, whose works have been said to “exist within a peaceful conversation between the many art forms that she loves”; Steven Walker, a Virginia landscape painter now based in Georgia; and Antonia Walker, known for her paintings of the light and color of the Virginia countryside.

The exhibition includes native Washingtonian Rodgers Naylor, known for his realistic yet painterly style, and Carlton Fletcher, a founding member of the Washington Studio School. Another two artists, Ed Cooper of Maryland and Carl Bretzke of Minnesota, are also both acclaimed for their oils of plein air.

For viewing anytime online and in the gallery between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or by appointment. Calloway Fine Art & Consulting is at 1643 Wisconsin Ave. NW. Call 202-965-4601 or visit www.callowayart.com.

Dingle IRE Study

Spotted Horse, ap 2/15 — Andrew Sovjani

Oliviers 4 — Maggie Siner

Harbor Sky — Carl Bretzke

Autumn Ginko Grove — Antonia Walker

Fading: Caroline Adams

The Apiary — Brad Aldridge

