South Carolina gay man claims he was chased with gun for “talking gay”

Police are appealing for information after a gay South Carolina man claims he was chased by a man with a gun for “talking gay.”

Charleston Police released a recording of the victim’s 911 call, where he told an operator that an unknown assailant yelled homophobic slurs and threw something at his car while chasing him, LGBTQ Nation reports.

According to the victim, the incident, which took place on Oct. 25 on Rutledge Avenue, began after he dropped his brother off in the area.

“I’ve got this guy following me because I’m gay,” the victim said in the call. “He’s trying to shoot me. He’s like, ‘We don’t like faggots around here, keep going.'”

The victim told the dispatcher that the man was “literally chasing [his] car,” and had initially approached the victim after his brother had gotten out of the car.

“I’m sitting there texting and this guy he’s like, ‘What you following me for?,'” the victim said. “I was like, ‘Ain’t nobody following you, I’m sending a text message.’ He goes, ‘Y’all talking gay. We don’t want no gay people around here,’ blah blah blah.”

The victim told dispatchers that the man had a gun, but he wasn’t sure what sort of firearm it was.

He also said that, prior to fleeing, the man threw something at his car. Police later identified the object as a phone charger.

The victim said he managed to lose the suspect after driving away, adding that the man “was running after [him]” as he drove away.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds told WCIV that officers were investigating and anyone arrested over the incident would be charged with violating Charleston’s “Hate Intimidation” ordinance.

Approved in 2018, the ordinance bans attempts to “intimidate another person or persons in whole or in part because of the actual or perceived race, color, creed, religion, ancestry, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, physical or mental disability, or national origin,” and carries a maximum punishment of up to 30 days in jail, a $500 fine, or both.

Police urged anyone with information to contact the department on 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers on 843-554-1111.

