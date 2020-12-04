Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler donated her salary to anti-LGBTQ group

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) donated part of her senate salary to an organization that opposes same-sex marriage and calls homosexuality “offensive to God.”

Loeffler is the richest U.S. senator with a combined net worth, with her husband Jeff Sprecher, estimated at $800 million. Because of this, she promised to donate her $174,000 Senate salary to Georgia charities.

Buzzfeed News reports that Loeffler followed through on this pledge by giving the money to anti-LGBTQ and anti-abortion organizations.

In the last two financial quarters, Loeffler gave $3,800 to Covenant Care Adoptions, a nonprofit adoption and counseling agency that refuses to serve same-sex parents.

Covenant Care requires employees, volunteers, and prospective parents to agree to its “Statement of Faith,” which decrees marriage to be between one man and one woman, and compares homosexuality to bestiality and incest.

“The term ‘marriage’ has only one meaning: the uniting of one man and one woman in a single, exclusive union,” the statement reads.

It adds: “Any form of sexual immorality (including…homosexual behavior, bisexual conduct, bestiality, incest, and use of pornography) is sinful and offensive to God.”

Covenant also opposes transgender people, arguing in its statement that rejection “of one’s biological sex is a rejection of the image of God within that person.”

Loeffler was appointed to her Senate seat in Dec. 2019, and in last month’s elections failed to gain the 50% vote share required to secure a full six-year term.

Instead, she will head to a special runoff election on Jan. 5 against Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock, a pro-LGBTQ pastor and activist.

During her year in the Senate, Loeffler sponsored a bill that would bar transgender females from competing in women’s sports. The proposed “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act” would threaten schools with the loss of federal funding if they allow transgender females to compete against cisgender females.

The participation of transgender athletes in single-sex sports has become a new hot-button issue that is increasingly being embraced by conservatives in lieu of other LGBTQ issues.

Alliance Defending Freedom, a right-wing legal firm with a history of opposing LGBTQ rights, is currently waging a lawsuit on behalf of three cisgender female athletes against the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference and multiple school boards in the state over their adherence to CIAC’s trans-inclusive policy.

And under Donald Trump, the U.S. Education Department is threatening to strip close to $18 million earmarked for desegregating schools to three Connecticut school districts, because of their refusal to cut ties with the CIAC.

