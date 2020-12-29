Teenage girl pelted with cans of food by men yelling anti-gay slurs

New York City police are searching for three men who pelted a teenage girl with cans of food while yelling anti-gay slurs at her earlier this month.

The trio attacked the 17-year-old victim in the Melrose Playground on Courtlandt Avenue and East 153rd Street in the Bronx’s Melrose neighborhood around 9 p.m. on Dec. 12, according to New York City police.

The victim suffered a torn ligament in one knee as a result of the attack, reports the New York Daily News.

Police released photos of the three suspects last week and asked the public’s help in identifying them. One suspect was photographed in a black sweatshirt and sweatpants, another in a red sweatshirt and jeans, and a third in a black sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or texting 274637 (CRIMES) and adding TIP577 before sending their message. Tips can also be left in Spanish by calling 1-88-57-PISTA (74782). All calls will be kept confidential.