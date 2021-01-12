Gay far-right activist ‘scared’ for his life after boasting about Capitol riots

A gay far-right figure says he fears for his life after joining supporters of Donald Trump in an attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Kristopher Dreww, who calls himself the “Adorable Deplorable” on social media, joined hundreds of Trump supporters in attacking and storming the Capitol as part of attempts to halt confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.

But now, the 32-year-old hairdresser from Huntington Beach, Calif., says he’s receiving death threats for participating in an attempt to overthrow democracy. Speaking to the Orange County Register, Dreww, said, “I’m scared. I fear for my life.”

In yet another example of actions having consequences for those involved in the riots, the threats started after Dreww boasted about committing domestic terrorism in a series of viral videos he posted online.

Filmed in his hotel room in D.C. in the aftermath of the attack, Dreww says in one video that he “just got back from storming the Capitol. It was successful. We stormed the fucking Capitol.”

Dreww also shut down attempts by some Republicans to claim that the riots, which left five people dead including a Capitol Police officer, were the work of “Antifa” rather than Trump supporters.

“For all you bitches on Facebook going crazy right now talking about it was Antifa fucking…infiltrating and that it wasn’t us, it was us,” he said. “We proudly took back our Capitol.”

Dreww then said he was only in his room to “get some gear on” and then he was “going back, baby.”

“They brought the National Guard out for us and shit,” he continued. “We had the fucking cops running — they ran from us. Not because they are bitches but because they are smart!”

Kristopher Dreww the “Adorable Deplorable” from Huntington Beach, CA confesses that he was part of the "patriot" insurrection today and that it was NOT antifa. pic.twitter.com/zuw1sEzHjy — John Smith (@JohnSmithReads) January 7, 2021

But Dreww was much less confident in his interview with the Orange County Register after returning to California. He said he had received death threats, both from those who opposed the riots as well as from fellow Trump supporters.

Dreww also told the Register that he was worried about potentially being arrested and the future of his hairdressing salon.

Despite talking in detail about his actions at the Capitol in his videos — including describing the death of domestic terrorist Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by police while trying to force her way into part of the Capitol — Dreww backpedaled in his interview with the Register, saying he “never went inside the Capitol.”

“I am a waste of time [for authorities to investigate], but there are other people who did terrible things and should be arrested,” he said. “I didn’t go to Washington for Donald Trump. I went there for everyone’s vote to count.”

It’s a claim that flies in the face of another of Dreww’s videos, posted from his car, in which he says that Trump supporters went to the Capitol “to attack people.”

“For once, I’m not ashamed of that,” he boldly declared. “I’m going to admit it. I’m going to scream it [from] rooftops. We went there to attack people…. I will continue to attack people.”

Los Angeles’ KCAL reported that Dreww has previously faced “a series of misdemeanors,” including possession of a controlled substance and misrepresenting himself to a police officer.

The FBI has declined to comment on whether it is currently investigating Dreww.

California State Sen. Dave Min (D-Irvine), who represents Dreww’s city of Huntington Beach, sent a letter to California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer urging them to prosecute those who participated in the insurrection.

“It seems nearly certain that Californians, including some residing in Orange County and the 37th District I represent, took part in the planning of these crimes,” Min wrote.

