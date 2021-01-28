Social media sensation JoJo Siwa comes out as member of LGBTQ community

Beloved by children around the world for her bright, sparkly outfits and the beaming smile and oversized bows that go everywhere with her, JoJo Siwa has a made a name for herself through her YouTube vlogs and apps like Instagram and TikTok.

But the former Dance Moms star is making headlines after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community through a series of social media posts last week.

Earlier this month, Siwa posted an immediately viral video on TikTok seeming to hint at her sexuality, in which she passionately lip synched to Lady Gaga’s iconic self expression anthem “Born This Way.”

After much speculation from fans that Siwa was subtly coming out, she seemingly confirmed the rumors on Friday, Jan. 22, posting a picture to Twitter of a shirt reading “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” with the caption, “my cousin got me a new shirt.”

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

In an Instagram Live on Saturday, Jan. 23, Siwa confirmed the news and shared her overwhelming happiness at living freely and receiving an outpouring of support from her fans.

“Personally, I have never ever been this happy,” Siwa said.

However, she refrained from putting a specific label on her identity, saying, “I’m not ready to say this answer because I don’t really know this answer…I think humans are incredible people.”

Siwa added, “Right now, what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love that’s OK, and that it’s awesome, and the world is there for you!

“I always believed that my person was going to be my person and if that person happened to be a boy great and if that person happened to be a girl great!”

Siwa beamed with happiness as she addressed her loyal fans, saying, “I’m just so happy! I’m the happiest I have ever been!”

One Twitter user went viral after perfectly encapsulating the significance of Siwa’s coming out and subsequent pride and happiness in her identity.

“If you don’t think jojo siwa coming out as gay is a big deal; just remember that there are lgbt kids that watch her videos that may have felt so alone with their identity and seeing the person they look up to coming out makes them feel safer and more comfortable with themselves,” they wrote.

if you don't think jojo siwa coming out as gay is a big deal; just remember that there are lgbt kids that watch her videos that may have felt so alone with their identity and seeing the person they look up to coming out makes them feel safer and more comfortable with themselves — 🌸 bi rights (@sapphicbisexual) January 22, 2021

