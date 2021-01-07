The LGBTQ Task Force calls for the removal of Donald Trump

Rea Carey, The National LGBTQ Task Force released a statement this evening, calling for the immediate removal of Donald J. Trump from the office of the presidency. The complete statement follows:

“Donald Trump has been, continues to be, and will remain a threat to democracy, the U.S. Constitution, and human life every day he remains in office. While his attempted coup has failed, he and his supporters are a threat to democracy and will be as long as he is in power.

The National LGBTQ Task Force and National LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund calls for the immediate removal of Donald Trump under the 25th Amendment.

[infolinks]

Even if today were January 19th, the time left in Trump’s term would be too long. If Donald Trump were to stay in office for a mere 24 hours it would be too long and too risky. If Trump is able to make one more call to the Acting Secretary of Defense, it would be one call too many. If Trump is able to push through one more regulation, it would be one too many. He abandoned his post and responsibility long ago, and we have watched in horror with each swing of his golf club, as more Americans die.

For his entire administration, and especially today, he has rhetorically spat on the right of assembly and free speech by inciting violence as Congress today fulfills its duty to certify the election. The domestic terrorist attack on the Capital today was not merely incited by Trump, but orchestrated and organized by Trump and his enablers using misinformation, lies, and conspiracy theories.

Trump has desecrated the memories of generations before us who, even when abused by the very country they loved, resolved to make it better, to leave a better country for their children and grandchildren. Americans have suffered his abuse of power and his practice of tyranny for far too long, and his delusional display of narcissistic coup fantasies have thankfully fallen short.

We condemn the violence in Washington, DC and in communities across the country that has been incited by today’s attack on the Capito l building. We are better than this. To move forward we must begin by making the strongest statement possible and remove Trump from office using the power of the 25th amendment.”

Read More

Protesters breach U.S. Capitol Building as pro-Trump demonstrations spiral out of control