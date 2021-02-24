Here are the 30 candidates endorsed by the LGBTQ Victory Fund in 2021

- News
The LGBTQ Victory Fund, a national organization dedicated to electing out LGBTQ leaders to public office, has endorsed 30 additional candidates ahead of the 2021 elections.
It has endorsed multiple candidates in the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area, including giving a “Game Changer” endorsement to Virginia Del. Mark Levine (D-Alexandria) in his race for Virginia lieutenant governor.
If elected, Levine would become the first out LGBTQ official elected statewide.
“There is no such thing as an off-election year, and 2021 presents opportunities to elect groundbreaking LGBTQ candidates that can impact policy for millions of Americans,” Annise Parker, president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, said in a statement. “We can increase representation in the U.S. Congress, elect key city councilmembers and help trans leaders shatter long-standing political barriers.”
She added: “We must increase LGBTQ representation not because we desire power for its own sake, but because it leads to pro-equality policies that improve the lives of LGBTQ people.”
Other D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area endorsees include Del. Dawn Adams (D-Richmond), the first out lesbian member of the General Assembly, who is running for re-election, and Patrick Wojahn, the mayor of College Park, Md.
LGBTQ Victory Fund also previously endorsed Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas), the first out transgender elected official in Virginia and in the United States, for re-election. When Roem first ran, she also earned a “Game Changer” endorsement due to the historic nature of her candidacy.
The endorsed candidates, and the offices they are running for, are:
Del. Mark Levine, Virginia Lieutenant Governor (“Game Changer” Endorsement)
Jace Dawson, Compton (Calif.) City Council
Alexandra Dermody, Davenport (Iowa) Alderwoman
Jonathan Estrada, Pasadena (Calif.) City Council
Emily Gilbert, Library Trustee, Schaumburg Township District
Jackie Gunderson, Mayor, Bloomington, Ill.
Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, San Antonio (Texas) City Council
Jose Valdes-Fauli, Coral Gables (Fla.) Commissioner
Gregory Yorgey-Girdy, Philadelphia Municipal Court Judge
Del. Dawn Adams, Virginia House of Delegates
Committee Member Marcony Almeida-Barros, City of Everett (Mass.) School Committee
Councilmember Jeremy Blake, Newark (Ohio) City Council
Town Council Member James Demetriades, Cromwell (Conn.) Town Council
Board Member Anthony Gomez, Cuyahoga Falls (Ohio) Board of Education
Councilmember Adam Graham, The Village (Okla.) City Council
Alderman Patrick Heck, City of Madison (Wis.) Common Council
Councilmember Jason Hoskins, Southfield (Mich.) City Council
Councilmember Andrea Jenkins, Minneapolis City Council
Nick Kachiroubas, Crystal Lake (Ill.) City Clerk
Alderman Scott Lennon, Berwyn (Ill.) City Council
Councilmember Jonathan Melton, Raleigh (N.C.) City Council
Councilmember Ryan O’Malley, Malden City Council
Alderman Jose Ramirez, Berwyn (Ill.) City Council
Alexander Reber, Millersburg Borough (Pa.) Tax Collector
Councilmember Peter Spadafore, Lansing (Mich.) City Council
Mayor Sean Strub, Milford (Pa.) Mayor
Councilmember Dave Upthegrove, King County (Wash.) Council
Councilmember Sändra Washington, Lincoln (Neb.) City Council
Councilmember Marcia White, Ogden (Utah) City Council
Mayor Patrick Wojahn, College Park (Md.) Mayor
