Nomadland tops the Washington DC Area Film Critics Association Awards

- News
- Arts
- Life
- Shopping
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Social
- The Magazine
- Support
The Washington, D.C. Area Film Critics Association (WAFCA) announced its 2020 award-winners Monday morning, Feb. 8. Leading the pack with five honors, including Best Film, was Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland, the story of a woman who, after selling her belongings, takes a revealing journey into the American heartland. The film also snagged Best Director for Zhao, Best Actress for star Frances McDormand, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Cinematography.
The organization posthumously awarded Best Actor to Chadwick Boseman in the film adaptation of August Wilson’s play Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Leslie Odom, Jr. took Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of singer Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami…, which also took Best Acting Ensemble, while Best Supporting Actress went to Yuh-Jung Youn in Minari, about South Korean immigrant family living in America in the 1980s.
Pixar’s delightful Soul took home three awards, including Best Animated Feature, Best Voice Performance (Jamie Foxx), and Best Score. Best Documentary went to Boys State, a stunning look inside the citizenship leadership program hosted for high school students by the American Legion, while the Danish comedy-drama Another Round snagged Best International/Foreign Language Film.
The Washington, D.C. Area Film Critics Association is comprised of over sixty DC-VA-MD-based film critics from television, radio, print and the Internet, including Metro Weekly‘s André Hereford and Randy Shulman. Voting was conducted over the weekend of February 5. A complete list of winners follows:
Best Film
Nomadland
Best Director
Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
Best Actor
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Best Actress
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Best Supporting Actor
Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami…)
Best Supporting Actress
Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)
Best Acting Ensemble
One Night in Miami…
Best Youth Performance
Alan Kim (Minari)
Best Voice Performance
Jamie Foxx (Soul)
Best Original Screenplay
Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Chloé Zhao, Based on the Book by Jessica Bruder (Nomadland)
Best Animated Feature
Soul
Best Documentary
Boys State
Best International/Foreign Language Film
Another Round
Best Production Design
Mank – Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decorator: Jan Pascale
Best Cinematography
Nomadland – Joshua James Richards
Best Editing
Tenet – Jennifer Lame
Best Original Score
Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
The Joe Barber Award for Best Portrayal of Washington, D.C.
Wonder Woman 1984
Read More
Soul: Pixar’s latest is daring, masterful, and brilliantly simple
Boys State is a gripping, profound look at contemporary politics through the eyes of teenagers
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom: A fitting finale for Chadwick Boseman
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!