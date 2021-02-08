Nomadland tops the Washington DC Area Film Critics Association Awards

The Washington, D.C. Area Film Critics Association (WAFCA) announced its 2020 award-winners Monday morning, Feb. 8. Leading the pack with five honors, including Best Film, was Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland, the story of a woman who, after selling her belongings, takes a revealing journey into the American heartland. The film also snagged Best Director for Zhao, Best Actress for star Frances McDormand, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Cinematography.

The organization posthumously awarded Best Actor to Chadwick Boseman in the film adaptation of August Wilson’s play Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Leslie Odom, Jr. took Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of singer Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami…, which also took Best Acting Ensemble, while Best Supporting Actress went to Yuh-Jung Youn in Minari, about South Korean immigrant family living in America in the 1980s.

Pixar’s delightful Soul took home three awards, including Best Animated Feature, Best Voice Performance (Jamie Foxx), and Best Score. Best Documentary went to Boys State, a stunning look inside the citizenship leadership program hosted for high school students by the American Legion, while the Danish comedy-drama Another Round snagged Best International/Foreign Language Film.

The Washington, D.C. Area Film Critics Association is comprised of over sixty DC-VA-MD-based film critics from television, radio, print and the Internet, including Metro Weekly‘s André Hereford and Randy Shulman. Voting was conducted over the weekend of February 5. A complete list of winners follows:

Best Film

Nomadland

Best Director

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Best Actor

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Best Actress

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Best Supporting Actor

Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami…)

Best Supporting Actress

Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

Best Acting Ensemble

One Night in Miami…

Best Youth Performance

Alan Kim (Minari)

Best Voice Performance

Jamie Foxx (Soul)

Best Original Screenplay

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Chloé Zhao, Based on the Book by Jessica Bruder (Nomadland)

Best Animated Feature

Soul

Best Documentary

Boys State

Best International/Foreign Language Film

Another Round

Best Production Design

Mank – Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decorator: Jan Pascale

Best Cinematography

Nomadland – Joshua James Richards

Best Editing

Tenet – Jennifer Lame

Best Original Score

Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

The Joe Barber Award for Best Portrayal of Washington, D.C.

Wonder Woman 1984

