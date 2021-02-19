Spotlight: Shop Made In DC’s How-To Classes

Interested in learning how to make a scented candle, a flower arrangement, or a scarf? Or maybe mittens inspired by the ones Bernie Sanders wore to Biden’s Inauguration? How-to classes have been a prominent feature since opened its first location in Dupont Circle in 2017.

In the wake of the pandemic, the chain of four stores featuring goods from locally-based makers has shifted to offering its guided DIY classes online by using Zoom and shipping out all tools and materials needed in advance.

Among the lineup of virtual classes to come over the next month is a two-hour “Bernie Sanders Style Mitten Workshop,” led by Helen Fields, covering the skills required to knit a mitten and including a kit with a set of double-pointed needles and enough wool yarn to make two mittens. It’s set for Sunday, Feb. 28, at 3 p.m., at a cost of $80 per person.

There are, however, two hitches to this stitching offering: It’s only open to participants who already know how to knit and purl, and who purchase tickets by the cutoff date of this Friday, Feb. 19. Everyone else is encouraged to instead sign up for Fields’ two-hour class “Intro to Knitting: Scarf Making,” set for Monday, March 8, at 7 p.m., with tickets at $60 per person.

Other highlights in March include “Chit Chat & Chai with Rupen Rao,” discussing the benefits of Indian chai tea and showing how to prepare it using blends from D.C.-based culinary company Rupen’s included in the class kit, on Monday, March 1, at 6 p.m. ($45 plus fees per person, with sales ending Monday, Feb. 22); “DIY Candle Making with Pozē Candle Co.,” an interactive class with step-by-step instructions on creating an eco-friendly candle from a kit that includes soy wax, candle jar, fragrance oil, wooden wick, wick sticker, and wick clip, set for Sunday, March 7, at 7 p.m. ($55); a “DC Historic Row Homes Watercolor Class with Justine Swindel,” including a kit with a watercolor set, brushes, warm-up activity paper, and watercolor paper with outline, on Thursday, March 25, at 7 p.m. ($50); and “Spring Flower Arranging 101 with Karlie Rebecca Creative,” touching on the basics of floral design and featuring a kit with cut flowers, a “Step-by-Step” picture guide, “Floral Arranging Inspiration Board,” and a “Tips & Tricks” manual, on Wednesday, March 31, at 7 p.m. ($65). Visit www.shopmadeindc.com.

