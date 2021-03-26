Hirshhorn’s “Talking to Our Time” series celebrates today’s leading contemporary artists

Last July, the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden launched a series of free “At Home” conversations with a roster of today’s leading contemporary artists. Styled as an expansion of the museum’s semi-regular in-person artist talks, “Talking to Our Time” has since become a weekly offering online, drawing over 22,000 viewers in its first three seasons.

The current spring season will last through May, with each week featuring a different creative in discussion with a Hirshhorn curator.

The lineup of conversations — all taking place on Wednesdays — include “In and Around America” with Catherine Opie, a renowned photographer whose work focuses on the imaging of the United States, its citizens and communities, traditions and landscapes (March 31 at 7 p.m.); “On Art and Representation” with Riva Lehrer, a portrait artist whose work focuses on capturing fellow members of the disability and LGBTQ communities, and who will discuss and read from her 2020 memoir Golem Girl (April 7 at 7 p.m.); an Artist Talk with Danh Vō, who explores issues of self-identity and cultural heritage in multimedia works informed by his background as a Vietnamese refugee who grew up in Denmark (April 14 at noon); “On Art and Everyday Life” with sculpture artist Rachel Harrison, whose eclectic, intentionally humorous, and thought-provoking installations are full of art history and pop culture references (April 21 at noon); and “On Art and Eco-Trauma” with Teresita Fernández, a Cuban-American artist who creates what she calls “stacked landscapes,” immersive and monumental works of sculpture layered with diverse cultural references and embellished with metals and minerals (April 21 at 7 p.m.)

The May schedule offers “On Art and Other Senses” featuring Anicka Yi, a groundbreaking conceptual artist with a background in microbial research whose work at the intersections of art, science, and humanity is particularly timely in the age of the coronavirus (May 5 at 7 p.m.); “On Art and the Improbable,” highlighting artist Diana Al-Hadid and the sculptures and wall panels she creates that meld materials and physics as well as cultures and art histories (May 12 at 7 p.m.); “On Art and Worldbuilding,” focused on the dizzyingly rich, moving-image installations created by multimedia artist Jacolby Satterwhite informed by the visual language of video games, Afrofuturism, and queer theory (May 19 at 7 p.m.); and an Artist Talk with Deana Lawson, a photographer acclaimed for her meticulous and intimate shots capturing the nuances and symbols of contemporary Black cultural life (May 26 at 7 p.m.).

All interviews are live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook Live, and Zoom. Free, but registration is required to participate on Zoom, including the chance to ask questions at the end of each discussion. Recordings will stay up on Hirshhorn’s YouTube channel after initial airing. Visit www.hirshhorn.si.edu.

