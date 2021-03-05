Spotlight: Zara Larsson’s Women’s Day Concert

Another in a growing line of gay-supportive Swedish dance-pop starlets sprouting from the roots of Robyn, the 23-year-old Larsson has gone out of her way to prove her allyship on multiple occasions — such as the decision to foreground a gay Black love story in the video to her 2017 hit “Symphony” with Clean Bandit as a way to challenge YouTube over anti-LGBTQ filtering issues.

The 2019 Capital Pride headliner has also shown herself to be an outspoken feminist and progressive advocate. At the moment, she’s championing the cause of International Women’s Day with a special one-time online concert that will also serve to promote Poster Girl, her first full-length album in three years, out this Friday, March 5.

“I have always felt so passionately about equality, and I’m excited to dedicate my first show in over a year to all the amazing women around the world,” Larsson states in an official announcement. “I hope my band, dancers, and I can bring some sparkle and fun to your homes.”

The dynamic live show comes in collaboration with another Swedish juggernaut, IKEA, which will provide furnishings for “different environments to be revealed exploring all sides of Larsson.” In the words of its Chief Creative Officer Marcus Engman, IKEA also pledges to use “Zara’s voice and passion for female empowerment to help make homes more equal” on the day of the show.

Larsson will perform from her repertoire of “empowered, enlightened, and energized anthems that soar and seduce all at once,” both old — “Never Forget You” and “Ain’t My Fault” — and new, including “(I Don’t Wanna) Talk About Love,” “Love Me Land,” and “Look What You’ve Done.”

Monday, March 8, at 9 p.m. exclusively on Larsson’s YouTube channel. Subscribe for more show information at www.youtube.com/c/ZaraLarssonOfficial.

