City Winery livestreams ‘Woofstock at the Winery’ with Emmylou Harris

City Winery, the national chain of concert venues that includes the multistory complex in D.C.’s Ivy City neighborhood, will present several live-streamed concerts from two of its venues throughout April.

Powered by the platform Mandolin, the upcoming CWTV series kicks off this weekend with “Woofstock at the Winery,” a show benefiting two pet-supporting Nashville charities: Crossroads Campus, a social enterprise store and resource “caring for humans & animals,” and Bonaparte’s Retreat, the dog-rescue organization founded by Emmylou Harris.

The 14-time Grammy winner will be joined by three-time Grammy winner Steve Earle for a special concert streamed from the stage at City Winery Nashville. Note: The show, on Saturday, April 3, at 9 p.m., is being offered for live-viewing-only, with “no replay” at a later date or time possible. Tickets are $15.

Next week, Rufus Wainwright will help the City Winery New York City relaunch its live concert series by becoming one of the first artists to perform in the venue since the outbreak of COVID-19, although in a socially distanced, limited-capacity set-up.

Two of Wainwright’s four “Ah! Live Again” concerts are also to be live-streamed, allowing the world to join in on the momentous occasion — but only then and there for each, with “no replay available.” Billed by City Winery as “pop’s most flamboyant coal face,” the gay singer-songwriter is expected to draw heavily from last year’s Grammy-nominated album Unfollow The Rules for the special solo show. The CWTV Livestreams are Tuesday, April 6, at 7 p.m., and Wednesday, April 7, at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 each, or $35 for both.

A week later comes the CWTV Livestream “Best of ‘The Music of’ 2004-2020,” a program saluting the annual Carnegie Hall series benefiting various music education programs and presented by City Winery founder Michael Dorf.

Highlights of the tribute will include past performances by Glen Hansard, Patti Smith, Rosanne Cash, Shawn Colvin, Nicole Atkins, Joseph Arthur, Bettye Lavette, and Son Little. Thursday, April 15, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.citywinery.com.