Jukebox The Ghost performs their first two albums in special livestream concerts

Piano-prominent pure-pop trio Jukebox The Ghost makes music that sounds something like a modern-day variant of Queen, or a kindred spirit of Mika, and emerged from a rather unlikely place — on the campus of George Washington University.

After 15 years and many international tours under their collective belts, the group — vocalist and keyboardist Ben Thornewill, guitarist and vocalist Tommy Siegel, and percussionist and vocalist Jesse Kristin — are gearing up for their first-ever virtual concerts.

The two upcoming livestreams are focused on Jukebox The Ghost’s first two albums, each of which will be performed in their entirety along with commentary and insights about the recording process and the band’s evolution.

Both concerts, which will be followed by a virtual VIP afterparty allowing fans to interact with the band, will be carried on Sessions, a platform recently launched by Pandora founder Tim Westergren and virtual game developer Gordon Su.

The focus of the Friday, April 22, concert is Let Live & Let Ghosts, the 2008 debut album, which was recorded while the trio were on winter break during their senior year at GW. A month later, on Thursday, May 20, the trio will showcase their 2010 set Everything Under the Sun.

“This is the first time we will ever have played our first and second album front to back. When we were touring on these albums we were lucky to get 100 people through the door in any city!” says Thornewill. “It’s not the sort of show that we would ever be able to take on the road now, but doing them as virtual concerts means anyone in any city can watch, and that feels really special even as the world starts opening up again.”

Tickets are $18 for each livestream or $30 for both, or $150 for VIP and access to both concerts and the Afterparty. Visit www.sessionslive.com.

Read More:

Paul McCartney’s “McCartney III: Imagined”: A solid, sometimes surprising collection of covers

In “The Year Earth Changed,” while humans sheltered away, nature came out to play

Album review: Southern Curiosity by Fancy Hagood