Right now, the large beer garden in NoMa is at peak Hanami, the Japanese term referring to all things cherry blossom. And what Wunder Garten lacks in actual blossoming cherry trees it more than makes up for with its beaucoup blossom-themed offerings through next weekend, including specialty cocktails and beer, sake flights, Japanese whisky flights, and two different costume parties.

The first is the Pretty in Pink soirée this Saturday, April 3, starting at 7 p.m., featuring a “pink outfit theme,” a “Pink Carpet” area with a professional photographer capturing attendees for free in front of a floral backdrop, and an epic ’80s playlist, no doubt capped by OMD’s “If You Leave,” the biggest hit from John Hughes’ 1986 Brat Pack film that gives the party its name.

The following Saturday, April 10, brings a Harajuku anime costume party starting at 7 p.m. The best-dressed attendees among all the Pikachus and Narutos, an official National Cherry Blossom Festival event, will win prizes including drinks and apparel from Wunder Garten.

Both this weekend and next Cherryfest will serve eight specially created, cherry-infused cocktails — including a Cherry Sbagliato, a bubbly spin on a Negroni that swaps out gin for sparkling wine and comes with a cherry on top (and also infused) — from the special Very Cherry Cocktail Bar open Fridays from 3 p.m. to midnight, and Saturdays from noon to midnight.

Also on tap and available to order throughout the venue will be other specials, including a selection of beers including the seasonal Peak Bloom cherry wit from NoMa’s gay-owned Red Bear Brewing Co.

Through Sunday, April 11. Wunder Garten is at 1101 First St. NE. Free admission, with tables for up to six guests available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Cabanas for up to six can be rented for a fee in advance. Visit www.wundergartendc.com.