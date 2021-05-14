A alleged neo-Nazi who is accused of calling for “degenerate” gay people to be “purged” tried to tell British police that he couldn’t be a Nazi because he’s bisexual.

Andrew Dymock, a 23-year-old from the English city of Bath, faces multiple charges of terrorism and public order offences, and is currently on trial at the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales.

Dymock is accused of disseminating racist and homophobic propaganda, including writing an article, “The Truth About the Holocaust,” which called Jewish people a “cancer” and argued for “the destruction, the eradication, the extermination of an entire race of people,” according to prosecutors.

He is also accused of being a member of System Resistance Network (SRN) and Sonnenkrieg Division, two neo-Nazi groups which were banned last year under UK terror laws, and allegedly told his mother that Adolf Hitler was “the greatest feminist of all time.”

Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward told the court that Dymock authored SRN material which promoted “an agenda against the LGBT community.”

One 2017 article, “homosexuality: the eternal social menace” — which Dymock is accused of writing — called gay people ” simply degenerate” and argued that they “must be purged from society for the greater good.”

In an SRN video, two masked figures — one of whom is allegedly Dymock — plastered homophobic stickers around Southampton, ahead of the city’s Pride parade.

The video’s description noted that it was filmed on Southampton Pride’s route “just hours before the event started” to “put up some friendly flyers” ahead of the parade.

An investigation of material on a computer recovered from Dymock’s address reportedly found extremist material from when he was 17 years old, including alleged fantasies of “executing faggots.”

Police also found a graphic featuring a rainbow flag, EU flag, and Israeli flag on fire. They said it matched an identical graphic uploaded to the SRN Twitter account.

Dymock, who wore an LGBTQ Pride flag on his jacket lapel during his court appearance, claimed during the initial police investigation that he couldn’t be associated with anti-gay Nazi ideology because of his own sexuality.

“I am bisexual but lean towards being homosexual, in direct conflict with Nazism,” he told investigators, before claiming that the Nazis were “not far right.”

Dymock is charged with five counts of encouraging terrorism, four counts of disseminating terrorist publications, two counts of terrorist fundraising, one count of possessing material useful to a terrorist, one count of possessing racially inflammatory material, one count of stirring up racial hatred, and one count of stirring up hatred on the grounds of sexual orientation.

He denies all charges. The trial continues.

