Story District presents its 11th annual Out/Spoken

For its 11th annual LGBTQ show, D.C.’s Story District has joined with Team Rayceen Productions for a night of true tales as told by seven storytellers, all connected to a specific local Pride event in some way or another.

Rayceen Pendarvis and The Ask Rayceen Show announcer Krylios — both of whom have shared stories at past Out/Spoken events — will co-host the show, to be performed from Union Stage with ASL interpreters and livestreamed through the Mandolin platform.

The sponsor of this year’s Out/Spoken is @DCHomos, a popular social media account run by Salvadoran refugee José Romero focused on raising awareness and money for community issues and programs.

“Out/Spoken has become a beloved annual tradition, and this year we are particularly excited to work side-by-side with Team Rayceen Productions, a treasure in the local LGBTQIA community that has connected us with so many talented storytellers and amazing organizations. We are also lucky to have @DCHOMOS as our sponsor,” says Amy Saidman, artistic director of Story District.

The lineup includes stories from Ché Monique, who moonlights as a mermaid and “makes waves wherever she goes” as founder of the organization the Society of Fat Mermaids; Monte J. Wolfe, an actor/writer/director/producer who founded and runs Brave Soul Collective, a performing and healing arts organization focused on LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS issues; Ashliana Rowe aka Private Tails, a popular burlesque artist who has served as emcee of DC Youth Pride; Lady J Monroe, a Mexican immigrant who helps support and raise money for community causes and organizations ranging from the Latinx History Project to LULAC LAMBDA; D Tum-Monge, who will share a story relating to their passion for plants, pupusas, and books also involving their partner; Derrick “Strawberry” Cox, a performer, HIV health advocate and local political activist; and Darryl Smith, a veteran speaker at Story District.

Friday, May 14, at 8 p.m. Tickets, providing access to the recording for 24 hours, are $20, with additional packages available for $35, $45, and $70 including an exclusive post-show Q&A as well as donations to Story District and Union Stage’s employee fund. Visit www.storydistrict.com.