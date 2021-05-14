Story District presents its 11th annual Out/Spoken

- News
- Arts
- Life
- Shopping
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Social
- The Magazine
- Support
For its 11th annual LGBTQ show, D.C.’s Story District has joined with Team Rayceen Productions for a night of true tales as told by seven storytellers, all connected to a specific local Pride event in some way or another.
Rayceen Pendarvis and The Ask Rayceen Show announcer Krylios — both of whom have shared stories at past Out/Spoken events — will co-host the show, to be performed from Union Stage with ASL interpreters and livestreamed through the Mandolin platform.
The sponsor of this year’s Out/Spoken is @DCHomos, a popular social media account run by Salvadoran refugee José Romero focused on raising awareness and money for community issues and programs.
“Out/Spoken has become a beloved annual tradition, and this year we are particularly excited to work side-by-side with Team Rayceen Productions, a treasure in the local LGBTQIA community that has connected us with so many talented storytellers and amazing organizations. We are also lucky to have @DCHOMOS as our sponsor,” says Amy Saidman, artistic director of Story District.
The lineup includes stories from Ché Monique, who moonlights as a mermaid and “makes waves wherever she goes” as founder of the organization the Society of Fat Mermaids; Monte J. Wolfe, an actor/writer/director/producer who founded and runs Brave Soul Collective, a performing and healing arts organization focused on LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS issues; Ashliana Rowe aka Private Tails, a popular burlesque artist who has served as emcee of DC Youth Pride; Lady J Monroe, a Mexican immigrant who helps support and raise money for community causes and organizations ranging from the Latinx History Project to LULAC LAMBDA; D Tum-Monge, who will share a story relating to their passion for plants, pupusas, and books also involving their partner; Derrick “Strawberry” Cox, a performer, HIV health advocate and local political activist; and Darryl Smith, a veteran speaker at Story District.
Friday, May 14, at 8 p.m. Tickets, providing access to the recording for 24 hours, are $20, with additional packages available for $35, $45, and $70 including an exclusive post-show Q&A as well as donations to Story District and Union Stage’s employee fund. Visit www.storydistrict.com.
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!