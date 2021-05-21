Which D.C. LGBTQ bars are operating at full capacity? Find out here.

The bulk of D.C.’s LGBTQ bars will fully reopen starting today, Friday, May 21, with no restrictions on capacity, seating, or time that can be spent at an establishment.

COVID-19 restrictions have been loosened for establishments with restaurant or tavern licenses, which means that some places serving our community may have to wait longer to drop capacity restrictions.

However, most expect to be open fully by the time the District lifts all COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, June 11.

Scroll down for a list of LGBTQ bars and eateries in D.C., their hours, and to find out when they will be at maximum capacity.

ANNIE’S

License type: Restaurant

When opening at full capacity: Friday, May 21. “Annie’s will be operating at ‘our’ capacity. We will be adding tables as we can staff them.” –Georgia Katinas, general manager

Weekend operating hours: Friday: 10 a.m. to midnight; Saturday: 8 a.m to midnight; Sunday: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Mask requirements: Guests are asked to keep on their masks until seated.

Proof of vaccination: None.

Special measures for unvaccinated people: None.

THE DIRTY GOOSE

License type: Tavern.

When opening at full capacity: Friday, May 21.

Weekend operating hours: The Dirty Goose is expecting to open with full hours, but will adjust based on patron behavior. Friday: 5 p.m.-3 a.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m.-3 a.m.; Sunday: 2 p.m.-1 a.m. (Monday-Thursday going forward: 5 p.m. to midnight.)

Mask requirements: Vaccinated patrons may enter without a mask. Unvaccinated patrons are asked to wear a mask at all times. Anyone is welcome to wear a mask if they choose to do so.

Proof of vaccination: None.

Special measures for unvaccinated people: “The Dirty Goose encourages everyone to please get vaccinated. Mayor Bowser has stated verifying vaccine card validity is not possible for private establishments and we agree. Those that are not vaccinated are asked to consider those around them and to wear a mask.”

Additional comments: “We are excited to welcome everyone back. COVID-19 forced us to make massive changes that took a lot of effort from our staff. It will take the same amount of effort to return to normal. Please be patient with our staff! And get vaccinated!!” — Justin Parker, co-owner.

DUPLEX DINER

License type: Restaurant

When opening at full capacity: Friday, May 21

Operating hours this weekend: Friday: 6 p.m.-2 a.m; Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Mask requirements: Unvaccinated patrons asked to mask; optional for fully vaccinated patrons.

Proof of vaccination: Not required.

Special measures for unvaccinated people: None.

Additional comments: Full bar, table, and patio service this weekend. Reservations accepted, as well as walk-ins.

GREEN LANTERN

License type: Nightclub

When opening at full capacity: Operating at 50% capacity on May 21. Full capacity on Friday, June 11.

Operating hours this weekend: Friday-Saturday: 4 p.m.-3 a.m.; Sunday: 4 p.m.-2 a.m.

Mask requirements: Vaccinated patrons not required to wear masks.

Proof of vaccination: None.

Special measures for unvaccinated people: Outdoor space will remain available for unvaccinated guests (and those concerned about indoor spaces).

Additional information: Karaoke nights will resume on Sundays, Mondays, and Wednesdays beginning May 23. Shirtless Thursdays from 10-11 p.m. and Underwear Specials from 12-12:30 a.m. will begin May 27. Visit www.greenlanterndc.com for more information.

NUMBER NINE

License type: Tavern

When opening at full capacity: Friday, May 21

Operating hours this weekend: Friday: 4 p.m-2:45 a.m; Saturday, 2 p.m.-2:45 a.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.-1:45 a.m.

Mask requirements: Unvaccinated patrons asked to mask; optional for fully vaccinated patrons.

Proof of vaccination: Not required.

Special measures for unvaccinated people: Unvaccinated people may opt to sit at an outside table in the Streetery/sidewalk café area.

RED BEAR BREWING COMPANY

License type: Tavern and Restaurant

When opening at full capacity: Friday, May 21

Operating hours this weekend: Friday-Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-12 a.m. p.m-2:45 a.m.

Mask requirements: Unvaccinated patrons asked to mask; optional for fully vaccinated patrons.

Proof of vaccination: Not required.

Special measures for unvaccinated people: Unvaccinated people are advised to stay socially distant and wear masks when not actively eating or drinking, per D.C. and CDC guidelines.

Additional comments: “We’re excited to welcome everyone back to our space and to bring back fabulous LGBTQ+ events and content to our stage. In this transition period, we ask our guests to be kind as we rewind back to full service!” –Bryan Van Den Oever, director of marketing and events.

TRADE

License type: Tavern When opening at full capacity: Friday, May 21 Operating hours this weekend: Friday: 5 p.m-2:45 a.m; Saturday, 2 p.m.-2:45 a.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.-1:45 a.m. Mask requirements: Unvaccinated patrons asked to mask; optional for fully vaccinated patrons Proof of vaccination: Not required. Special measures for unvaccinated people: Unvaccinated people may opt to sit at an outside table.

WUNDER GARTEN

License type: Tavern

When opening at full capacity: Friday, May 21

Operating hours this weekend: Friday: 3 p.m.-1 a.m.; Saturday, 12 p.m.-1 a.m.; Sunday: 12 p.m.-11 p.m.

Mask requirements: None.

Proof of vaccination: None. Patrons are expected to abide by an “honor system,” and staff will continue to wear masks.

Special measures for unvaccinated people: Wunder Garten will be carefully monitoring site activities and addressing concerns as they arise. Patrons are encouraged to make wise and healthy decisions, while also respecting the decisions of others. If you are unvaccinated, please continue to wear your mask. Please respect our staff.

Please bookmark this page. We will be updating it throughout the weekend and week as more LGBTQ bars respond to our query.

