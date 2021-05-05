- News
- Arts
- Life
- Shopping
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Social
- The Magazine
- Support
YouTube and The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth, will host two global livestream events in June to raise money and awareness for The Trevor Project’s various initiatives.
The events take place during a time when most Pride celebrations are either being canceled or held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But raising money for suicide prevention efforts assisting LGBTQ youth allows people to put their Pride into action by supporting a worthy cause.
On Friday, June 25, YouTube Originals will partner with JA Films to premiere a multi-hour livestream event featuring musical performances and acts from various performers, including but not limited to Trixie Mattel, Daniel Howell, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Peppermint, Denali Foxx. Viewers will be encouraged to donate to The Trevor Project via YouTube’s Donate feature on the livestream.
JA Films has also created a microsite for viewers and creators to submit minute-long videos sharing personal stories of pride, asking questions for the hosts to answer, and other content. Select responses will then be featured during the livestream.
The second event is a live Minecraft competition that will stream on YouTube Gaming at a yet to be determined date. Competitors will be asked to donate to The Trevor Project via a donation link. More details about the Minecraft competition will be announced in the coming weeks.
Both livestream events are made possible due to a multiyear grant from Google.org that allows The Trevor Project to introduce machine learning and natural language processing into the organization’s platforms, and to create a new artificial intelligence-powered training tool known as the Crisis Contact Simulator.
“YouTube, at its best, is a place where authentic voices can find community and share their unique stories with the world,” Susanne Daniels, the global head of original content for YouTube, said in a statement. “At a time when in-person events are still limited, YouTube Originals will supersize the celebration of the LGBTQ+ community by honoring its authentic voices, recognizing its unique stories, and amplifying the pride that this vibrant community has already shared with the world.”
Read more:
Fox News is “obsessed” with trans student athletes, but can’t provide evidence of a problem
Tennessee Republicans block resolution honoring gay country star TJ Osborne
Houston police release surveillance video in search for transgender woman’s killer
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!