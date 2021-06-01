Awesome Con 2021 is looking for LGBTQ Panels!

Get ready fans of pop culture, comic books, and cosplay — Awesome Con is returning this summer! After a nearly 18 month hiatus due to the pandemic, it was recently announced that the event, normally held in the spring, will fill the Walter Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. from August 20 to 22.

The event — which is extremely LGBTQ-friendly (it even has its own Pride Alley section) — is currently seeking LGBTQ-related panels, highlighting LGBTQ creators and fans. If you have an idea for a panel, Awesome Con wants to hear about it. The organization is now accepting applications, due by Monday, June 7 at 5 p.m. ET.

If approved, panelists receive complimentary panelist badges good for the entire weekend of the show for each panelist and/or moderator on your panel.

A few things of note: Applying does not guarantee you programming time at Awesome Con 2021 and only registers your request to present programming at the event.

Also, Awesome Con does not pay panelist speaking or appearance fees nor does it cover panelist travel, lodging, or meals. In submitting this application, you would agree to all the Panelist Policies outlined here.

Click here to submit your LGBTQ panel idea for consideration.

Meanwhile, enjoy a few Awesome Con memories from years past!