From Target to Dockers to Teletubbies, virtually every major corporation and mass-marketed cultural brand with a smidgen of queer appeal are already promoting themselves in the name of Pride — well before the calendar turns to Pride month. And the first weekend in June brings “Can’t Cancel Pride,” which will see some of the biggest names in pop music presented by two global corporations who all but run the show in their respective fields, Procter & Gamble and iHeartMedia.

With “Can’t Cancel Pride,” the leading consumer goods company and audio media empire have joined forces for the second year, presenting a virtual concert expected to raise millions of dollars for a diverse mix of LGBTQ causes impacted by COVID-19. Also on board are a hodgepodge of “proud partners” including General Motors, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and grocery chains Giant, Harris Teeter, and Winn Dixie.

Pop star Bebe Rexha and iHeartMedia on-air personality Elvis Duran co-host this year’s one-hour special featuring LGBTQ stars Lil Nas X, Ricky Martin, Troye Sivan, T.J. Osborne of the Brothers Osborne, and Demi Lovato, alongside rising LGBTQ artists including Hayley Kiyoko and JoJo Siwa.

Also scheduled to appear: P!nk, Jennifer Hudson, Busy Phillips, Marshmello, Olympian Gus Kenworthy, drag diva Nina West, and Pose star MJ Rodriguez.

“As the country is returning back to normal and we are slowly starting to gather again, LGBTQ+ communities around the world are still feeling the devastating effects of COVID-19,” says Gayle Troberman of iHeartMedia.

“We look forward to once again celebrating the incredible voices and allies of the LGBTQ+ community with an amazing night of music that will honor Pride and the fight for equal rights, all while benefiting six remarkable nonprofits that make an everyday positive impact.”

The goal is to raise in excess of the more than $4 million brought in by last year’s inaugural offering, with the Greater Cincinnati Foundation tapped to distribute the montey to organizations including GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink, and OutRight Action International.

“Can’t Cancel Pride” begins streaming Friday, June 4, at 9 p.m, and remains available on-demand through June 30, across iHeartMedia platforms, including PrideRadio.com, as well as Revry. Visit www.iHeartMedia.com.

Read More:

ACT’s Alan Sharpe readies the 29th Annual DC Black Pride Showcase

FX’s ‘Pride’ documents the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement

NYC Pride will reduce police presence and bar officers from marching in the parade