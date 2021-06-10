Pridemobile Route and Pride Walk: Everything you need to know

With the recent lifting of pandemic-era restrictions, which led to a quick turnaround in terms of organizing Pride events that many had expected to be canceled or held virtually, the Capital Pride Alliance has arranged a walk and rally, followed by a Pridemobile Parade, for Saturday, June 12.

The walk and rally serve as a kickoff to festivities, with all people who wish to take part in the walk asked to gather in Dupont Circle around 12 p.m. Whitman-Walker Health will have a mobile van unit offering Johnson & Johnson vaccinations for those people who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccinations will be offered from 11-12:30 p.m.

At 12:30 p.m., walkers — as well as bikers, runners, rollerbladers, and skaters — will head east from Dupont Circler, down P Street NW, to Logan Circle. From Logan Circle, the walk will head south on 13th Street NW until reaching Freedom Plaza, where a pre-parade rally will be held starting at 2 p.m.

At Freedom Plaza, organizers will hold a rally with music and speeches from organizers and local officials, as people prepare to bid adieu to the cars participating in the Pridemobile Parade at 3 p.m. The official Pridemobile route will head south on 15th Street SW before turning onto Maine Avenue SW, then follow M St SW and South Capitol St SW past Nats Park, looping around Anacostia Park before heading over the 11th Street Bridge.

From there, the route will head back past the U.S. Capitol, west on Pennsylvania Avenue NW and then north on 7th Street NW before looping around the U Street corridor, then following a box pattern around the Columbia Heights neighborhood before moving south towards U Street, then north on 16th Street NW, looping through the Mount Pleasant neighborhood, then coming down Columbia Road NW to 18th St NW to Florida Avenue NW until reaching P Street Beach. The route then follows the traditional Pride Parade route through the Dupont and Logan Circle neighborhoods before adding an extra loop around Logan Circle, heading north on 13th Street, west on S Street and south on 14th Street NW, before ending at Thomas Circle NW.

The Pridemobile Parade will feature dozens of automobiles representing various community organizations and businesses, decked out in traditional parade float attire, for onlookers to enjoy. Those wishing to catch a glimpse of the parade can gather at key locations along the route to cheer on the various participants. The Pridemobile Parade is expected to last from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Pridemobile Parade route is subject to change. For the latest map and up-to-the-minute updates, click here.

The Capital Pride Walk and Rally will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, starting in Dupont Circle NW and ending at Freedom Plaza, 1350 Pennsylvania Ave. NW.

The Capital Pridemobile Parade will kick off from Freedom Plaza at 3 p.m. and will end after 6 p.m. in Thomas Circle NW.

For more information on the walk, rally, parade, or other Pride weekend festivities, visit www.capitalpride.org.

