Miley Cyrus celebrates Pride with a special ‘Stand By You’ concert

This Friday, June 25, Peacock will begin streaming “Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You,” a one-hour concert from the megastar joined by several notable country music guests. Filmed at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, the Cyrus extravaganza features guest performers the Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, and Orville Peck.

Also on tap are performances of Miley’s hits as well as select new Pride-themed entrees in her recent spate of creative covers, with everything from Cher’s “Believe” to Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors” expected, plus a little ABBA (“Dancing Queen”) and a lot of Madonna (a medley including “Music,” “Express Yourself,” and “Like A Prayer”). Visit www.peacocktv.com.

A second LGBTQ-affirming country-tipped showcase is set to stream next week on CMT’s social platforms. Originally launched in partnership with GLAAD in 2015 shortly after Ty Herndon came out as gay, the annual Concert for Love and Acceptance is a two-hour affair co-hosted by Herndon with CMT’s Cody Alan that doubles as a fundraiser for GLAAD, MusiCares, and Nashville’s Oasis Center.

The Brothers Osborne is the only act set for both concerts, and will perform along with Kristin Chenoweth, Terri Clark, Tenille Townes, Rissi Palmer, Walker Country, and roughly a dozen others as part of a program that also includes an appearance by Kathy Mattea, who will be presented by Herndon with the Second Annual R.A.L.Y. Award, which stands for Rescue A Life, Y’all, in honor of the country veteran’s early advocacy in support of the gay community.

“Kathy Mattea was standing up for LGBTQ people and raising awareness about the HIV and AIDS epidemic long before it was cool — especially in the country music community,” says Herndon in the concert press release. “It’s an honor to give her the long-overdue recognition she deserves for being a pioneering ally and friend.”

“It’s a privilege to return as co-host of the annual Concert For Love & Acceptance, whose mission is as important today as when it launched six years ago,” adds Alan in the release. “With dangerous and discriminatory legislation pending in our home state of Tennessee, the vocal support of the country music community is immeasurable in changing hearts and minds.”

The Concert for Love and Acceptance streams Wednesday, June 30, at 8 p.m., from CMT’s Facebook and YouTube channels. Visit www.F4LA.org.

