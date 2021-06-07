A Texas bakery has been “overwhelmed” with orders after its Pride-themed cookies led to a backlash from some customers.

Confections, in Lufkin, Tex., shared a photo of rainbow heart cookies to its Facebook page last week, in honor of the start of LGBTQ Pride Month.

“More LOVE. Less hate. Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness are welcome here,” the bakery wrote.

The backlash was swift. The following day, Confections took to Facebook to say that they had lost a “significant amount of followers” and one customer had cancelled an order for five dozen cookies because of the post.

“Today has been hard. Really hard,” Confections wrote. “We lost a significant amount of followers because of a rainbow heart cookie we posted.

“We received a very hateful message on our business page canceling a large order (5dz) of summer themed cookies for tomorrow morning (that we just finished decorating) because of a rainbow heart cookie we posted,” they continued.

“My heart is heavy. Honestly I never thought a post that literally said more love less hate would result in this kind of backlash to a very small business that is struggling to stay afloat and spread a little cheer through baked goods.

“So. If you love our cookies we will have an over abundance of them tomorrow. Hopefully tomorrow will be better ❤️.”

The bakery announced plans to sell the canceled order as individually wrapped cookies, and thanked those who had reached out in support. Confections’ owners, sisters Miranda and Dawn, said they were “humbled and grateful and proud to serve our community.”

But the real surprise came the following day, June 4, when they realized that so many people came out to support them that the line was “wrapped around the street since we opened.”

Confections “sold out of everything,” and in a separate post shared a photo of the lengthy queue snaking its way to their door, adding, “We are overwhelmed. This was taken around noon today and sent to us by a sweet customer. Thank you.”

In a follow-up post, the bakery detailed the level of support they had received, including customers who failed to secure cookies leaving money for Confections to donate to local causes.

“In the 11 years we’ve been open we’ve never seen anything quite like this,” Dawn wrote. “We…are just so humbled and grateful by the outpouring of love. The last several people in our shop put money on their credit card for us to donate because there was nothing left to purchase.”

Miranda added that the money would be donated to local animal rescues, and encouraged supporters to do the same.

“If you have an issue, I’ve got a mouth,” she added. “More love. Less hate. Always.”

Read More:

Chick-fil-A won’t stop funding anti-gay causes, so Burger King is stepping in to help

The Republican Party tried to acknowledge Pride Month. It didn’t go well.

‘Ex-gays’ visit DC to complain about LGBTQ rights, not visit recently reopened gay bars