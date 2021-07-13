Caitlyn Jenner subjected to transphobic abuse at conservative conference

Caitlyn Jenner was deadnamed and verbally abused while attending the Conservative Political Action Conference last week.

Jenner appeared at CPAC over the weekend to speak about her campaign for California governor in the state’s upcoming recall election, where the former Olympian and reality star is running as a Republican against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

On Friday, June 9, Jenner was accosted by a conservative YouTuber who repeatedly deadnamed the 71-year-old and followed her through the lobby of the Dallas, Tex., hotel where CPAC was held.

Video of the incident shows Jenner’s team leading her through the lobby towards the exit, as the man films and tries to get Jenner to respond.

At one point Jenner stops to take selfies with fans and the man asks, “What do you think about the stuff that they’re teaching in schools regarding the LGBTQ? About Jesus Christ? Don’t forget about Jesus.”

Jenner continues to ignore him and leaves the hotel. As she climbs into her car, he says, “Look at that sick freak.”

After turning away from Jenner, he repeatedly calls her a derogatory slur for transgender people and asks why conservatives wanted a picture with her.

Caitlyn Jenner being called “Bruce” and chased out of CPAC Dallas. Afterwards, one CPAC attendee refers to Caitlyn as “tr*nny” multiple times. pic.twitter.com/yCp6ytl9K0 — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) July 10, 2021

Speaking to reporters at CPAC, Jenner once again tried to frame herself as an “inclusive Republican” and urged the party to become “more inclusive.”

She added that she hadn’t spoken to twice-impeached former president Donald Trump about her campaign, saying she’s “more concerned about just running for governor.”

Jenner also dismissed concerns about support for her candidacy, after polling showed her trailing other Republicans and failing to garner much support among the party’s base.

“People are learning more about me as we go through this process about my political beliefs and how I would govern,” Jenner said. “So no, honestly, I’m not concerned about the polling. I’ve been in a lot of races in my life, and I know how to win.”

Jenner’s campaign has hit a number of stumbling blocks since she jumped into the race in April. Earlier this month she caused controversy after saying she wants to move Venice Beach’s homeless population to “big open fields.”

Last month, in another attempt to paint herself as an “inclusive Republican,” Jenner claimed that it was harder to come out as a Republican than as transgender.

She also drew condemnation from LGBTQ advocates after throwing transgender youth under the bus, declaring that they should be banned from competing in sports according to their gender identity in order to “protect girls’ sports.”

And only days after announcing her campaign in April, reports emerged that Jenner’s children thought she didn’t have the experience to run the state and that her Kardashian step-daughters wouldn’t be endorsing her.

