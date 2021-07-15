China deletes LGBTQ accounts from social media in new crackdown

LGBTQ people in China have criticized authorities after dozens of LGBTQ accounts were removed from social media platform WeChat.
A number of student-ran accounts tied to LGBTQ groups on university campuses were blocked and then deleted from the platform without warning, with attempts to visit them producing a message that they had “violated” China’s internet regulations, BBC News reports.
“After receiving relevant complaints, all content has been blocked and the account has been suspended,” the message read.
Many of the accounts had operated for years without issue and had become known to LGBTQ users as places to find support and advocate for equality on campuses.
“Our activities will not stop due to the closure. On the contrary, we hope to use this opportunity to start again with a continued focus on gender and society, and to embrace courage and love,” Fudan University’s Zhihe Society posted on social media platform Weibo.
Tsinghua University’s Wudaokou Purple wrote on Weibo that it was “frustrated” that authorities had deleted “years of hard work.”
According to the BBC, while some were outraged at the removal of the groups, others celebrated their deletion, calling it “about time” that they were deleted.
The U.S. State Department responded to the news, saying it was “concerned” that accounts were removed from WeChat for “merely expressing their views, exercising their right to freedom of expression and freedom of speech.”
Feminist activist Xiong Jing told The Guardian that the crackdown on LGBTQ accounts were “a strong signal that the authorities don’t welcome anything that ‘contravenes’ mainstream values.”
“Both feminist and LGBT student organizations are seen as being influenced by western values or manipulated by foreign powers, so: purge them all,” she said. “This is not only homophobia but also political stigma towards non-governmental groups [including students clubs] in a continuous crackdown on civil society in China.”
Same-sex sexual relations have been legal in China since 1997, but the country has remained relatively intolerant of LGBTQ people.
A Taliban judge has revealed that gay men will be crushed to death by toppling walls onto them should the Islamist military group regain control of Afghanistan.
Gul Rahim, a judge in central Afghanistan who fought against coalition troops and served two years in prison, told German newspaper Bild that the Taliban is implementing brutal punishments under Sharia law in territories they now control.
In one case, Rahim said that a man had his hand chopped off after he broke into someone's home and stole a gold ring.
"I asked the owner of the ring whether he also demanded that the thief’s leg be chopped off -- since not only did he steal the ring, but he also broke into the house. So he committed two crimes," Rahim said. "The owner of the house, however, agreed that only the hand will be chopped off."
Male teachers in Spain are donning skirts as part of nationwide protests after a student was forced to see a psychologist for wearing his own skirt to school.
In a video posted to TikTok last year, 15-year-old Mikel Gómez said he had been removed from class after wearing a skirt to support women's liberation and challenge gender norms.
In the viral video, Gómez said he was sent to a psychologist, who asked him whether he was transgender and identified as a woman. Gómez, who identifies as male, said he was told to wear pants and that he was later punished by his parents for the skirt.
Michael Cimino, star of Hulu's gay comedy-drama Love, Victor, says he has received death threats for playing a gay character.
The actor, who is straight, portrays series lead Victor, a gay student at a new high school who embarks on a journey of self-discovery while coming to terms with his sexuality.
In an interview with Attitude, Cimino said that he has received criticism and even death threats for the role, both from LGBTQ people unhappy about a straight actor taking a gay role, as well as homophobic people unable to accept that he was willing to play gay.
