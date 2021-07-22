Gallery: David Amoroso’s “American-A-Rama” at Crazy Aunt Helen’s

For his latest exhibition, David Amoroso has returned to the topic of the eccentric and idealistic figures who — as seen on TV — inspired him growing up in the 1960s and 1970s.

Colorful pop art-inspired paintings of the Kennedys, Dolly Parton, Pam Grier, Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali, and Bea Arthur hang on the walls at the newly opened LGBTQ-owned and -operated comfort food spot from proprietor Shane Mayson with Mykie Moll, previously of Pom Pom and Doi Moi, serving as executive chef.

In addition to Amoroso, Mayson tapped Pixie Windsor of Miss Pixie’s to decorate, ensuring the Barracks Row joint is as colorful, eccentric, inviting, and inspiring as possible.

“In this collection of portraits, everyone seems like royalty to me,” Amoroso says in his Artist Statement. “Despite the issues our country was facing at that time, it seemed as though these Pop Culture icons united us, made us think, and even highlighted how we defined ourselves as a country.”

The exhibit is on display at Crazy Aunt Helen’s, 713 8th St. SE. Call 202-750-8140 or visit www.crazyaunthelens.com.

Read More:

Shilling Canning Company launches unique 7-course menu and locally sourced cocktails

Schmigadoon! review: Apple TV’s brilliantly crafted musical satire

National Treasure: Arvind Manocha celebrates 50 years of Wolf Trap