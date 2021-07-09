Queens man slashed in face in apparent anti-gay hate crime

New York City police are searching for the man who slashed another across the face in an apparent anti-gay attack in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of Queens.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, was outside a building on 77th Street near 37th Road around 3:10 a.m. when he got into an argument with the assailant.

The argument escalated, and the suspect took out a sharp object and slashed the victim across the face. Before fleeing on foot, he shouted anti-gay statements at the victim, police say.

The victim suffered a laceration to his left cheek and was transported to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

The assailant was seen on surveillance camera and is described as a man of medium build, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white collared shirt, black pants, black shoes, and carrying a black Adidas bag.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the assault, reports the Sunnyside Post.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter via @NYPDTips.

The attack is one of several violent attacks that have occurred in the city or on public transit in recent months as city officials began relaxing restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to NYPD data, felony assaults have increased 7% over the past year, reaching a total of 10,045 as of June 27, compared to 9,399 during the same time period last year.

Several of the more recent attacks have appeared to involve anti-LGBTQ bias, including the beating of a doctor in Greenwich village, several stabbings on New York City’s subway system, including an attack on a transgender woman with a screwdriver, and the stabbing of a young Staten Island man who tried to intervene when he saw a man sexually harassing and menacing several women.

