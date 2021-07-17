Splendour XR recreates Splendour in the Grass in virtual reality

Khalid and Chvrches lead day one and The Killers lead day two of an immersive virtual reality edition of Australia’s leading music festival Splendour in the Grass. Participants will create an avatar to move through what is described as “an imaginatively embellished but faithful recreation of Splendour’s Byron Bay venue.”

All told, Splendour XR will present over 50 of the world’s top musical artists, from indie-rock royalty to genre-defying singer-songwriters, to pioneering dance producers, performing as themselves — not as avatars — in what are touted as “never-before-seen-live sets that have been created especially for this global online event,” which is itself touted as a “world-first online experience, unlike anything you’ve seen to date.”

Duke Dumont, Band of Horses, Phoebe Bridgers, Vera Blue, Pink Sweat$, Methyl Ethel, Triple One, and the Southern River Band are part of the lineup before Khalid and Chvrches on the first day, while Charli XCX, Vance Joy, Of Monsters and Men, Kaytranada, Black Pumas, Hot Dub Time Machine, What So Not, Sinéad Harnett, Amyl and the Sniffers, Band-Maid, and Gretta Ray perform on the second day ahead of The Killers.

Also available: yoga in the Global Village, video games at the Splendour Forum, a Little Splendour section for kids, and an online medical center providing mental health services. Splendour XR has been created in collaboration with Sansar, the San Francisco-based social virtual reality developers.

“Working with Splendour we have been challenged to go above and beyond anything we’ve done before,” says Pouyan Afkary of Sansar. “This is going to be the most impressive virtual live event that the consumer market has ever seen, and we can say that with absolute confidence.”

Friday, July 23, through Sunday, July 25, with programming on Australian Eastern Standard Time, which is 14 hours ahead of U.S. EST. All video content will be available on-demand for seven days afterwards. Tickets are $25.99 per day or $43.99 for both days. Visit www.splendourxr.com.

