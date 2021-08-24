Congressman Ritchie Torres wants to mandate vaccines for all air travelers

A right-wing Christian author has claimed that COVID-19 was sent by God as punishment for U.S. culture being "so pro-LGBT."

William Koenig has previously claimed that God sends natural disasters as warnings when U.S.-led peace talks pressure Israel to divide its land and blamed droughts in California on same-sex marriage.

In a recent appearance on right-wing ministry leader Jan Markell's "Understanding the Times" radio show, he claimed that COVID-19 was a "judgment" on widespread acceptance of LGBTQ people, Right Wing Watch reports.

Koenig and Markell also accused LGBTQ people of prepping children to be "groomed and sexualized," calling it a "war on children."