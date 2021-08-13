Earline Budd to hold 63rd birthday gala, raising money for transgender burial expenses, on Aug. 15

Local transgender rights activist Earline Budd will hold a gala celebrating her 63rd birthday this upcoming weekend that will honor the work of other activists and raise money for Empowering the Transgender Community’s LGBTQ Burial Fund.

Budd, the founder of ETC, has asked that, in lieu of gifts, attendees consider making a donation to benefit the organization’s burial fund, which has helped about 21 families — including those of some local transgender women who were killed in acts of violence — cover expenses related to the death of their loved ones since the fund was started two years ago.

Checks should be made out to Empowering the Transgender Community and should state that the donation is designated for the burial fund in the comment section, and can be mailed to 1723 M St. NE, Washington, D.C., 20002.

Doors to the gala, which will be held at Chateau Remix, at 3439 Benning Rd. NE, will open at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, with dinner starting at 5 p.m. and live entertainment starting at 6 p.m. The gala is co-hosted by Elese Stanley, Greg Mims, Randy Kier, and Lisa Rose, and will feature performances from Angie King, Tuesday Snow, Deandra Parker, and others.

Admission is $20 per person, and a cash bar will be available. A similar banquet held last year raised over $3,000.

In addition to the show, Budd has allotted some time to present the Unsung Sheroes/Heroes awards, which will honor the activism of eight different people who have made significant contributions to the community, particularly the transgender community and trans people of color, often without receiving public recognition for their work.

“Anybody who knows me, if you know anything about Ms. Budd, knows that first and foremost, the work I do is not about me. Yes, I’m celebrating my birthday, but I also want to acknowledge others in the community. I get my accolades, but I want to recognize folks who are doing work in the city, and what better time is there to honor them, when many of them are going to be in attendance?” Budd told Metro Weekly in an interview. “I’m always thinking about people who are doing the hard work, who never get a ‘thank you’ for their efforts. This is a chance to thank them.”

