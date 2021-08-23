LGBTQ Afghans fear persecution and death sentences as the Taliban return to power

The takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban has left many LGBTQ Afghans fearing for their lives as they wait for religious and political leaders to implement a stringent interpretation of Sharia law, under which homosexuality would be punishable by death.

Homosexuality has always been criminalized in Afghanistan, with LGBTQ people risking potential prison time if their sexual orientation was made public. And even though they could technically be sentenced to death under the law, no death sentences had been handed down in the country since 2001, the last time the Taliban were in power.

However, since the Islamist military organization seized control of the country on August 15, LGBTQ individuals, especially gay men — many of whom are too young to remember the last time the Taliban held power in the country — have begun to sever relationships and self-isolate out of fear of persecution.

For example, Abdul (a pseudonym), a university student who spoke with BBC News, recently recounted how he’s decided to isolate since Taliban forces took control, distancing himself from his boyfriend — with whom he’d maintained a covert relationship — and even missing his final university exams out of fear that he may be targeted if he ventures outside his home.

“Even when I see the Taliban from the windows I feel really scared. My body starts shaking from seeing them,” Abdul told the BBC. “Civilians are being killed. I don’t think I will ever speak in front of them.”

Under the Taliban’s strict interpretation of Sharia law, homosexuality is prohibited and punishable by death. In a possible signal of things to come the German newspaper Bild reported that a judge from the radical Islamist group vowed to sentence gay men to death by stoning or by being crushed by a nine-foot wall.

It’s not just the Taliban that LGBTQ people have to fear, but the surrounding society that was previously homophobic and may be emboldened by the Taliban’s rise to power.

“As a gay person in Afghanistan, you cannot reveal yourself, even to your family or your friends,” Abdul said. “If I reveal myself to my family, maybe they will beat me, maybe they will kill me.”