Merriweather celebrates pop’s cutting edge with the All Things Go Music Festival

Merriweather Post Pavilion marks the end of its 2021 season with an all-day festival featuring some of the best and buzziest acts on pop’s cutting-edge. The All Things Go Music Festival is a revived and reimagined version of the two-day Fall Classic that for years packed Union Market’s outdoor Dock5 with female-led bands.

This year, on Saturday, Oct. 16, more people will have more room to spread out in the semi-outdoors to catch HAIM, St. Vincent, Charli XCX, and Lauv in primetime, after a full afternoon with a dozen additional acts, Cautious Clay and Soccer Mommy included.

Before summer’s end, a mighty fine lineup of legends will also hit the historic outdoor amphitheater in Columbia, Maryland. And up next is arguably the most anticipated of them all: Alanis Morissette. Delayed a year due to COVID-19, “The World Tour Celebrating 25 Years of Jagged Little Pill” brings the superstar to Merriweather on Tuesday, Aug. 31, with the brooding Scottish-American alt-rock band Garbage and aughts-era indie-rock princess Cat Power along for the ride.

If top-shelf R&B and old-school soul are more your jam, then prepare to get your groove on come Labor Day Weekend with the return of the Capital Jazz Fest.

Lalah Hathaway, Eric Roberson, and Avery Sunshine will help bring things to a simmer and a slow-burn on Saturday, Sept. 4, while the forecast for Sunday, Sept. 5, calls for smoldering heat, particularly for those in the path of Eric Benet, Sheila E., Tamia, and Bell Biv Devoe. For fans of old-school country and off-kilter rock, Willie Nelson is the top draw of the Outlaw Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 24. He’ll be joined by Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov’t Mule, and Kathleen Edwards.

Other summer night highlights at Merriweather include Pitbull with Iggy Azalea (9/2), My Morning Jacket and Brittany Howard (9/7), Daryl Hall and John Oates with Squeeze and KT Tunstall (9/18), Future with City Girls and others for WERQ-FM’s 92Q End of Summer Jam (9/19), NF (10/2), and Thomas Rett with Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett (10/7).

Merriweather Post Pavilion is located at 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, in Columbia, Md. All concerts require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for entry, with mask-wearing strongly recommended for everyone while on site. Call 800-551-SEAT or visit www.merriweathermusic.com.

