Police searching for suspect who attacked Harlem subway rider while yelling anti-gay slurs

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is accused of assaulting another man in an anti-gay attack on the subway on August 12.

Police say that the attack occurred around 2:15 p.m. while the victim, a 45-year-old man, was riding a southbound 2 train in Harlem when he accidentally bumped into the suspect.

The suspect displayed a blade and threatened the victim, punching him multiple times in the face and making several anti-gay statements, including calling the victim an anti-gay slur, reports the New York Post.

The suspect got off the train at the 135th Street Station and fled on foot.

The victim suffered a facial laceration during the attack and was taken to Mt. Sinai Morningside, treated for his injury, and released, reports FOX5.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the attack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls remain confidential. The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crimes Stoppers website or sending messages via Twitter to @NYPDTips. The NYPD offers potential cash rewards of up to $2,500 for any tip that leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect in a case.

