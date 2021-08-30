Tucker Carlson calls it “confusing” that bisexual Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is married to a man

- News
Fox News host Tucker Carlson found himself musing about Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s (D) sexual orientation during a rant aimed at criticizing Brown’s call for an outdoor mask mandate in cases where social distancing isn’t possible, in response to the rise in COVID-19 infections caused by the delta variant of the virus.
Last Wednesday, Carlson denounced Brown as not serious, claiming she “didn’t know anything” and had no accomplishments in an effort to cast her as ignorant and uninformed about how COVID-19 spreads and the futility of mask mandates.
But Carlson segued into talk about Brown’s sexual orientation, noting that she was the first out bisexual governor of a U.S. state, alleging that voters “didn’t ask many questions” when voting for Brown when she ran for governor, and that the media overemphasized her bisexuality.
“Why is this relevant?” Carlson asked. “Well, the media didn’t explain, they told us without exactly explaining what it meant, that this fact was historic and it was highly thrilling. Kate Brown’s sex life was shattering ceilings. Woo-hoo.”
He then attacked Brown for embracing her membership in the LGBTQ community while being married to a man, calling the concept “weird.”
“That’s fine, of course, but it was also a little confusing,” Carlson said. “How does having a groom at her wedding make Kate Brown an official member of the LGBTQ-exclamation-point community? No one bothered to ask. That kind of curiosity was forbidden, it was like wondering why we don’t call Barack Obama half-white, which he is. That’s not allowed! Stop with the questions. Celebrate!”
Claiming that Oregon voters “dutifully celebrated” Brown’s sexuality, Carlson then sought to link it to Brown’s allegedly sub par response to various crises affecting the state, namely riots in Portland during 2020 and the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Related: Republicans want to recall Oregon’s bisexual governor because they don’t like her
“Unfortunately, Oregon did not have a very serious leader. It had some dopey soccer mom who got elected because she claimed she had a girlfriend in college,” Carlson maintained.
Carlson didn’t explain specifically what about the concept of bisexuality — in which a person is attracted to and can marry people of either gender — eluded him.
Brown responded to Carlson’s rant on Twitter, writing simply: “That’s what bisexual means.”
She then pivoted, sending a message of support to other bisexual people.
“To every bisexual person out there struggling to explain to your friends and family who you are and who you love: you are not alone,” she wrote. “Don’t let the bullies stop you from being true to yourself. You might even be a governor someday.”
.@TuckerCarlson, that's what bisexual means.
To every bisexual person out there struggling to explain to your friends and family who you are and who you love: you are not alone. Don't let the bullies stop you from being true to yourself. You might even be a governor someday. https://t.co/pUaqJICsld
— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) August 26, 2021
