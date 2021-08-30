Tucker Carlson calls it “confusing” that bisexual Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is married to a man

A Spanish regional court has overturned a lower court's ruling ordering a bisexual man to pay his wife 1,000 euros for each year they were married for "hiding his homosexuality" from her.

Javier Vilalta, a human rights lawyer, had been divorced for nearly a decade when his ex-wife sued for compensation and to annul their marriage on the grounds that he had concealed his sexuality from her.

Vilalta's ex-wife claimed in her lawsuit that he used her "as a social refuge" to hide his homosexuality during the three years they were married, and maintained that she never would have married him if she had known about his true sexuality, reports the UK-based newspaper The Times.