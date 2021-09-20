Baseball commentator suspended for anti-gay slur says “90%” of Cincinnati Reds fans want him back on air

Rock group Foo Fighters trolled anti-gay Westboro Baptist Church protesters by drowning out their hateful chants with disco music.

The hate group, known for its "God Hates F*gs" signs, protested a Foo Fighters concert in Kansas on August 5, with Westboro's usual combo of hateful slurs, religion-fueled rhetoric, and cargo shorts on full display.

But the group's chants were soon overpowered when the Foo Fighters' disco alter egos The Dee Gees appeared on the back of a truck, NME reports.

Dressed in full '70s garb, the band -- complete with backing singers -- pulled up alongside Westboro protesters and front man Dave Grohl proceeded to address them.